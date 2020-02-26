Lost Aussie cap shows measure of a Pride ace

RESILIENT: Promising Ipswich talent Isaac Green has taken recent misfortune in his stride and harnessed it to motivate him as he marches towards an A-League career.

FUTSAL: Springfield Lakes footballer Isaac Green has vowed to persist and press on in pursuit of higher honours in response to a devastating setback.

A Queensland City representative at the National Club Futsal Championships in January, the 12-year-old striker earned selection to the Australian team to compete at the Montesilvano Cup in Italy from June 19 to 28.

With the Sunshine State battling gallantly to finish last at the tournament held in Sydney, the Brisbane Roar futsal program star was the only maroon to ascend to green and gold.

Elation quickly turned to despair, however, when scrambling efforts to raise the funds to send him on a maiden international voyage fell short.

Understandably shattered, Green intends to use the disappointment to drive his future endeavours rather than allowing it to stifle his determination.

Regardless of the fact he will not travel to the home of the Azzurri, making an Australian team is a noteworthy feat in anyone’s book and an unexpected reward for a mountain of hard work.

Refusing to dwell on what may have been, the young gun will push onwards armed with the self-belief he has what it takes to fulfil his professional ambition and he will not rest until that lofty target is realised.

“It feels good,” he said of receiving the call-up to the national squad.

“I know that I’ve made it this far and it is a massive achievement.

“But I’d like to play at a professional standard, so I need to continue my training and push myself harder.”

As a member of Corinda State High School’s outstanding Excellence in Football Program and Western Pride National Premier League under-13s, the lethal goal-shark receives elite instruction or takes the field seven days per week.

Access to specialist coaching before, during and after school has lifted his game to new heights.

“If I didn’t go to that school I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in now,” Green who has played the sport since the age of five said.

“I’ve learned a lot and improved my shooting and dribbling.”

Short-term Green aims to have a stellar season with what he considers to be an extremely strong Pride 13s NPL line-up.

But if how one copes with adversity and bounces back when life does not go their way indicates the measure of a person then he is certainly on the path to greatness and it would be no surprise to see him carving defences while donning the bright orange of the Roar’s A-League outfit in future.