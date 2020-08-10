Losing toss seals Lockyer/Ipswich’s fate in latest game

By Mike Nowlan

THE Lockyer/Ipswich Division 2 over 60s were unable to capitalise on their chances in going down to Sunshine Coast Gold at the Ivor Marsden Sporting Complex in their latest game.

The visitors won by four wickets after having the home side 5/35.

Sunshine Coast Gold won the toss and sent Lockyer/Ipswich in to bat on a wet pitch.

Despite the collapse of the home side's top order, Trevor Maroske (26 off 66 balls), Brian Olsen (23 off 60 balls) and Keith Muller (28 off 40 balls) dragged the innings to 9/149 off 45 overs.

The finale score was helped by the visitors bowling 39 wides but this may have caused the home team batsmen to become complacent, and then getting out to good balls.

Greg Searle was the most successful bowler with 2/17 off 6 overs.

Despite losing a wicket first ball, the visitors other batsmen slowly worked towards the home side score.

The pitch was easier to bat on later in the day and Sunshine Coast Gold man of the match Len Chemello made good use of it by scoring 34 off 40 balls.

After 30 overs, the visitors only needed 28 runs to win which the batsmen did not waste any time getting.

Lockyer/Ipswich bowler Jeff Evans took 2/27 off eight overs.

Lockyer/Ipswich captain Brad Hines said losing the toss handed SSCG a big advantage due to the pitch conditions and he felt that the result of the game ultimately rested with the toss.

Man of the match Jeff Evans agreed, saying that bowling on that pitch first could have made a difference.