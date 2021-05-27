Losing to state’s best side lifts Knights confidence

Ipswich Knights captain Josh Wilson closes on Western Pride player Kelton Scriggins during the recent Football Queensland Premier League 1 local derby at Bundamba. Wilson has been impressing in recent matches. Picture: Christina Moran

THE Ipswich Knights prepare for their next Football Queensland Premier League 1 showdown at Bundamba with renewed enthusiasm despite being bundled out of the FFA Cup competition.

The Knights run in the national knockout series came to end on Wednesday night when beaten 3-0 by National Premier Leagues Queensland champions Peninsula Power.

The Knights had progressed impressively to the round 6 encounter after previous wins over Moggill and Souths United.

However, after his team displayed periods of quality football against a full strength Peninsula outfit, head coach Andy Ogden was upbeat about returning to the premiership.

"We walked away with confidence,'' Ogden said.

"It was a respectable score.

"It was disappointing to be honest that we lost by three but really happy with the way everybody played.

"It was a good feeling.''

Apart from being state champions, Peninsula Power are 14th in Australia's TPO Rankings.

All three goals on Wednesday night came from defensive errors.

"We didn't make them earn their goals,'' Ogden said. "That's the disappointing part.

"But the real positive was how we played, how we approached the game, the confidence the guys had on the ball.

"The whole squad contributed.''

Captain/midfielder Josh Wilson and strikers Lucky Joe and Nick Edwards created the best opportunities.

Wilson and defender Ben Barratt were named in last weekend's FQPL1 team of the week.

Ipswich Knights captain Josh Wilson. Picture: David Lems

Against Power, former Western Pride NPL footballer Wilson and consistent performer Joe showed they were comfortable in higher level football.

"We weren't just passengers,'' Ogden said, praising Power's professionalism at AJ Kelly Park.

"The field was perfect, the field was flat, the field was big and it showed that we can be a decent team when we focus on playing.

"Everyone got good game time and everyone performed at a really good level considering the opposition.''

Ogden said his team's beneficial hitout would help his players focusing on Saturday night's FQPL1 match against Southside Eagles.

"I watched Southside Eagles on Tuesday night against Olympic and they were decent,'' Ogden said.

"Everyone in the squad is expecting a really tough game.''

The midweek FFA Cup match comes after the Knights beat Sunshine Coast 2-0 in last weekend's premiership encounter at Kawana.

The win over Sunshine Coast kept the Knights in fourth spot.

"It was a tough game because the conditions weren't ideal,'' Ogden said.

"The pitch was small. It was bumpy and bouncy I thought it was a really professional performance.

"We got two penalties but it was because we worked so hard to create chances.''

With the Knights having six home games in a row, Ogden is keen for his team to build on its FFA Cup and FQPL1 experiences in recent weeks.

Saturday's game at Eric Evans Oval kicks off at 6pm.