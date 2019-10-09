Menu
The Schloss and Granzien family have suffered a recent tragedy.
Losing house in Laidley blaze latest in line of tragedies

Navarone Farrell
by
9th Oct 2019 4:30 PM

THE family-of-six in Laidley who lost their home in the devastating fire that ripped through town has endured a torrid six months.

Ben Schloss, Sarah Granzien and their four young boys lost everything in the fast-moving grassfire yesterday.

In June, Mr Schloss, aged just 34, collapsed and needed to be resuscitated.

READ MORE: Laidley, Ripley fires out, family home sadly lost in fire

He has been diagnosed with two rare heart conditions and uses a defibrillator.

Heartfelt messages on the GoFundMe page poured out in support of the family.

"Thinking of you all in this time of need. Thoughts and prayers are with you," wrote Sonny and Nicola Atherton.

Julie Smith wrote: "I have three children and can only imagine what you are going through.

"Hope things start looking up for you all very soon."

"This is a terrible time for this family.

"Losing everything is a hard thing to come back from.

"Looking after a young family on top of coming back from this is a mammoth task. I wish this family all the best," wrote Tanya McErlean.

A GoFundMe has been set up online for the Schloss family which has already raised more than $6000 from 100 donors - including one whopping $1000 donation.

DONATE ONLINE:

Gofundme.com/f/bushfire-takes-family-home

