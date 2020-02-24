Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The investigation continues into the mass epidemic affecting Rainbow and Scaley-Breasted Lorikeets. Picture: MATT LOXTON
The investigation continues into the mass epidemic affecting Rainbow and Scaley-Breasted Lorikeets. Picture: MATT LOXTON
News

Lorikeet epidemic delivers ‘frustrating’ test results

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
24th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYSTERY continues to surround the mass epidemic among rainbow and scaly-breasted lorikeets with recent test results unable to find the exact cause.

"It's really frustrating," WIRES volunteer Robyn Gray said.

"We have some birds that can fly again and are ready to go but we're not sure whether to release them when we don't know what's causing this problem."

Ten deceased birds were sent to Taronga Zoo to undergo testing to determine the exact cause of this acute paralysis. But despite a thorough investigation, they returned an inconclusive result.

"It's weird that we still can't pinpoint what it is," Riverbank Animal Hospital vet nurse Claudia Fraser said.

"They look drunk; their eyes look drunk, they're wobbly and can't fly.

"Apparently it started in Queensland, and now it's spread as far south as Coffs Harbour."

A popular theory among the general public is that the birds are getting drunk from eating mangoes.

"It makes sense at first," Ms Fraser said.

"They're nectar eaters, and it could be that with all the fires and flood, these birds are resorting to eating mangoes and getting drunk. But, if that was the case, they'd be okay the next day. But they're not getting better, they're just getting worse and worse."

If you find a sick or injured lorikeet, please drop it at your nearest veterinary clinic as soon as possible.

More Stories

Show More
epidemic rainbow lorikeet
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than 4000 preps from 99 schools in special feature

        premium_icon More than 4000 preps from 99 schools in special feature

        News Prep students across the Ipswich region get their photos taken for biggest feature of the year

        WANTED: 10 people Ipswich police want to speak to

        premium_icon WANTED: 10 people Ipswich police want to speak to

        News Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?

        Multi-councillor divisions could allow the buck to be passed

        premium_icon Multi-councillor divisions could allow the buck to be passed

        Council News A political analyst has questioned how effective boundaries will be.

        Investigations into sacked councillors could be ‘revisited’

        premium_icon Investigations into sacked councillors could be ‘revisited’

        Council News The OIA started 460 investigations across the state.