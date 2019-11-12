Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have issued a warning for looters.
Police have issued a warning for looters. Trevor Veale
Crime

Looters suspected to be targeting bushfire victims

JASMINE BURKE
by
12th Nov 2019 5:48 AM

THE NSW Police Force has issued a stern warning following unconfirmed reports on social media of stealing offences within bushfire-affected areas of NSW.

While police have not received any complaints of theft from the community, and no investigations are currently active, police are warning that criminal behaviour will not be tolerated.

State Emergency Operations Controller (SEOCON), Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys APM, said it was deeply concerning to think that anyone would use the bushfire emergency to target vulnerable members of the community.

"These communities have suffered enough without individuals stealing what items they have left," Deputy Commissioner Worboys said.

"Local police numbers are being bolstered by the Public Order and Riot Squad, the Police Transport Command, and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command to ensure regular patrols are conducted throughout the bushfire affected areas.

"Any reports of looting or other criminal acts will be thoroughly investigated. If you choose to partake in this type of behaviour, you will face the full force of the law.

"I also ask members of the community to be vigilant - if you see a crime being committed, call Triple Zero immediately."

Anyone who has information about suspected looting or other illegal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

For all updated bushfire information, visit: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

northernnswfires nsw police theft
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Awkward find in real estate ad

    Awkward find in real estate ad
    • 12th Nov 2019 10:52 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Crooks smash up popular tavern pokie room, steal cash

        premium_icon WATCH: Crooks smash up popular tavern pokie room, steal cash

        Crime Two men were caught on CCTV, dressed in white coveralls trashing the gaming room.

        • 12th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Candidate guide for 2020 election released

        premium_icon Candidate guide for 2020 election released

        Council News Election 101 to guide candidates in becoming public servant.

        Full list of bushfire warnings, closures around Ipswich

        Full list of bushfire warnings, closures around Ipswich

        News The QT has put together a full list of bushfire warnings.

        • 12th Nov 2019 10:00 AM