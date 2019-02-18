Menu
Loose trailer causes traffic delays on major motorways

18th Feb 2019 7:03 AM

A TRAILER has come loose and smashed to pieces on one of the region's busiest motorways this morning, causing delays of more than half an hour.

QPS said the trailer became detached from a car just after 6am on the on-ramp from the Centenary Mwy to the Ipswich Mwy at Darra.

The spokesman said a partial road closure was necessary to clean up the mess.

Drivers were experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes between Wacol and Darra, with further delays at Redbank due to congestion.

A Queensland Ambulance statement said that three vehicles were involved in the crash, with paramedics treating two people with chest and head injuries.

One patient has since been transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

