Road hog! Police puzzled over unusual highway find

A lost pig is looking for its family after it was found wandering near the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane yesterday.

Police were called to the Bruce Highway at Elimbah at 2.33pm on Sunday after reports a pig was on or near the highway.

Believed to be a domesticated pig or farm animal, a Queensland Police spokesman said the concern was that the pig was "so close to the highway it was likely to cause a traffic accident."

Police took to social media to find the animal's owner.

"Serious chat time - this little fella has obviously escaped a Mother's Day sowprize party & was found livin life on the hog beside the Bruce Hwy Elimbah yesterday," they wrote.

"We're not swining but he won't squeal, so if he's yours, please let us know."

The pig is believed to be a missing farm animal.

EARLIER: A car breakdown and a loose pig is causing havoc for Mother's Day motorists making their way south from the Sunshine Coast.

Police were called about 2.30pm after reports of a loose pig running around near the Bruce Highway, about 1km north of the Toorbul exit.

Cars were reportedly backed up bumper to bumper for more than 6km on the Bruce Highway southbound, near Beerburrum.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said reports were that the pig was now on the grass between the north and south lanes.

The pig is tame and police were headed to the scene to return it to safety.

It was believed the pig had wandered off from a nearby paddock or was recently dumped.