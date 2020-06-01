Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOAT DETACHED: Police are heading to the scene of an incident involving a boat and trailer on the Warrego Highway. Photo: Kate McCormack
BOAT DETACHED: Police are heading to the scene of an incident involving a boat and trailer on the Warrego Highway. Photo: Kate McCormack
Breaking

Loose boat causes morning traffic chaos on Warrego Highway

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
1st Jun 2020 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOAT and trailer incident during peak hour traffic has drawn emergency services to the Warrego Highway, near Helidon Spa.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman told the Gatton Star police received news at 8.30am reporting a boat and trailer had become detached from a vehicle on the highway.

A social media post on the Lockyer Valley and Surrounds Traffic Reports facebook group warned motorists of the incident and described debris across both westbound lanes.

The police spokeswoman said the report had not included any mention of debris on the road but confirmed police were on their way to the scene.

helidon spa lockyer valley traffic police warrego highway
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Why disgraced mayor’s appeal was thrown out

        premium_icon REVEALED: Why disgraced mayor’s appeal was thrown out

        News The Court of Appeal has published their reasons for rejecting the appeal of disgraced mayor Paul Pisasale

        Ipswich's top coaches: #35-26

        premium_icon Ipswich's top coaches: #35-26

        Sport Loyal and successful mentors have made the list

        Police find body in Ipswich creek

        premium_icon Police find body in Ipswich creek

        Crime Police have located a body in a creek.

        Why Ipswich is the top selling growth corridor

        premium_icon Why Ipswich is the top selling growth corridor

        News The south east Queensland land market was on the up before COVID-19.