Looming superstar getting set for take-off

DOGWATCH

A SUPER time of 30.01 is what Justin Bowe’s potential superstar Hirstglen ran in a steward’s trial that will hopefully clear him for take-off after a three-month spell.

The dog’s ability is through the roof.

Among his list of achievements in his first 10 starts are a pair of six and 10 length wins at Sandown Park in Melbourne. They also include a 12.49 run home at Albion Park en route to a 29.84 novice win and a 30.34 effort to win his first race at Ipswich with an 11.73 closing sectional.

Bowe has high aspirations for the two-year-old but after a second offence, he has been as stringent as possible ironing out his bad habits so punters can see just what the dog is made of.

Bowe is on record as saying he’s never had a sprinter like him, capable of putting up huge margins despite being a slow beginner. The upside of his time away from the track is giving Bowe extra time to work on all aspects of him as a race dog.

Keep a keen eye out for Hirstglen who will likely pop up at Ipswich or Albion Park over the 520 metres first up in the next few weeks. You might just see something special.

Super Saturday at Ipswich

THIS weekend marks a significant meeting for the Ipswich club with the running of the Open Grade Ipswich Grand Prix, the ultimate staying test over the rarely used 732 metre start.

Saturday’s meeting also features heats of the Ipswich Young Guns, which are sure to attract the state’s best prospects.

Several Group One calibre stayers have already committed to the Grand Prix.

With no feature races left at Albion Park for the foreseeable future, the fields for the Young Guns heats are poised to produce some cracking racing, with the final due the following Saturday.

A reminder the club has opened its doors to all spectators. Be sure to get down and watch a brilliant card on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Greyhound racing at Ipswich.

Hill teaches an old dog new tricks

FERNANDO Bee has been a mighty race dog for John Hill over the 431m sprint trip at Ipswich over the past few years.

If there’s a Best 8 on, he’s generally been a constant always giving a good account of himself.

The dog has compiled 18 victories and 24 minors from 60 starts for Hill and owner Craig Cassidy. But in a remarkable piece of symmetry, the soon to be four-year-old ran his personal best 25.00 on the July 7 card, two years to the day after his previous 25.10 best.

The victory was his second in four starts in Best 8 company.

The dog is a testament that if placed right and given the necessary rest there is always room for improvement.

Next time out, Fernando Bee will be looking to joining the sub 25 second club and there wouldn’t be too many more deserving members.

Chandler’s chasers have a need for speed

CRAIG Chandler recorded a rare race-to-race double over the 288 metres with litter mates Jersey Lad and Red Jersey lighting up the short course for their first wins last Friday.

The brothers are out of speed machine Dyna Double One and showed similar traits to their sire in how they performed Friday.

Jersey Lad was having his first start.

Despite drawing the pink, Jersey Lad was well backed into $2.30 and with good reason staying wide early before pouncing around the corner for a five length 17.12 debut victory.

Red Jersey was up next. Unlike his brother, he had started three times before with creditable performances at Capalaba and a second over the trip at Ipswich last start.

The big red fawn dog was well backed after his brother’s performance and didn’t disappoint going straight to the front and rattling away for a 16.99 win to get bragging rights for now.

Greyhound racing at Ipswich

Federal Morgan feasts on Queensland’s finest

DARREN Johnstone’s Federal Morgan has hardly put a paw wrong since joining the kennel in mid-May.

A 24.66 second effort third up at Ipswich got everyone’s attention that Queensland had a serious sprinter.

The dog went on to score again in sub 25 second time next start at the track before finishing second in the Listed Thunder series over 395 metres at Albion Park.

Johnstone was confident the dual winner at Wentworth Park over the 520 metres would run it, but with a short preparation didn’t enter the Group One Brisbane Cup with a huge amount of confidence.

The dog progressed to the final and finished fourth in what was touted as one of the best Brisbane Cup finals in years.

However, Johnstone wanted to keep the ball rolling bringing him back to Ipswich last Saturday where he again showed the trainer something new.

Drawn box one in the mixed fourth, fifth grade it was all set up for a scintillating run. But Federal Morgan was made to work hard early for the front and didn’t look like he would quite run the time he did first up at the track.

That was before a 11.26 run home a new sectional record for the track and trip.

Unfortunately this means Federal Morgan is probably bound for the 520 metres at Albion Park on Thursday nights.

With Johnstone the leading male premiership trainer at Ipswich, he might come back for a crack at the track record.

Albion Park. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

Ringbark Bound for longer trips

SERENA Lawrance’s Ringbark Bound has come along a litter slower than her Head Bound/Cardwell litter mates who have all won races at Ipswich.

However, the dog showed his raw ability when he dwelt at the start of his recent 431 metre Novice, only the carve through the field for a 25.17 win.

A lot of the litter have shown similar traits - not brilliant away but really get motoring down the back and on the way home over the 431 metres the distance Lawrance has used to build them up to become Ipswich and Albion Park 520 metres.

Ringbark Bound looks set for the same path, finishing strongly into second his last three starts before his victory to the flying Velocity Tinto and Spring Moon, his form lines couldn’t look much better.

Look out for him off inside draws over the 431 and a likely jump to the 520 soon where he should flourish.

Essex elite over traditional sprint trip

POWERHOUSE Ipswich trainer Rob Essex enjoyed a race-to-race double in the two 520 metre events on July 7 card.

The slow developing Terror Turtle getting things started before youngster Maywyn Ulysses notched win number nine the next race.

Terror Turtle beat the more fancied kennel mate Senorita Maywyn by a quarter of a length to record just his third race victory in 35 starts, but his second win in a row after knocking over his Novice in late July.

The dog always put in, but just wasn’t quite up to the grade in some hot Novice races at Albion Park, the mad railer seems to have found his confidence and at two and a half should only improve.

Maywyn Ulysses has not been a slow starter ability shining through early announcing himself by winning the John Young Memorial in 30.74 to kickstart his career.

He’s never been out of form since that run, consistently notching victories and placings with his first and second sectional setting up multiple wins.

It was more of the same last time out as he sailed across from box eight to clear out by five lengths down the back. He was closed to a two-length margin on the wire but still posted an impressive 30.68 clip.

Essex has always had a rap on the dog and at just 28 months he looks ready to graduate to tougher company.

Blue Day Blossoms for Tzouvelis

PREMIER trainer Tommy Tzouvelis looks to have unearthed a serious young talent with Cosmic Rumble/Larsie Lou product Blue Day running time while winning on Saturday night in 30.60 at start number eight.

The dog has now won four of his eight starts headlined by Saturday night’s Ipswich effort and a 29.84 performance at Albion Park in June.

The run has to put the dog in the picture for this Saturday night’s Ipswich Young Guns heats. If he gets a low draw, he’ll be right in the picture.