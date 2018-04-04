Menu
Crime

Lookout for stolen vehicles in Ipswich

4th Apr 2018 4:55 AM

SEVERAL vehicles have been reported to Ipswich police as stolen within the past few days.

They include: a Mazda 121 white hatchback with registration 987XNP, a gold Nissan Patrol ute with rego 663LBG and a blue Holden Commodore sedan, 431XOC.

Queensland Police are reminding residents to secure their homes and vehicles to avoid opportunistic thefts with many vehicles taken while the victims were at home.

Keys, mobile phones and cash were also stolen after thieves allegedly gained entry to homes and easily located car keys in plain view.

Police say hiding car keys and valuables will make it difficult for offenders to steal your vehicle and other property.
 

