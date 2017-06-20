Looking into the future of rail

IT IS 2028.

The Liberal/Democratic Queensland Coalition Queensland Government has just lost the 2028 state election against the strong predictions from all the "teleport mind polls".

The big issue for the election in 2028 was the transport failure in south-east Queensland.

The opposition used the point that it was the-then LNP Government that cancelled the well advanced Cross River Rail project in 2018 and, in so doing, highlighted the lack of their longer term vision which has now resulted in chronic overloading of the public transport system and daily gridlock on the road system.

It is commuter hell these days.

As the Rail Off Track spokesperson commented: "Transport failure is now synonymous with Queensland and the Liberal/DQ Coalition. It was clear in 2018 what was going to occur down the track, when Cross River Rail was consigned to history."

Will we ever learn?

Apparently not.

ROBERT DOW, RAIL Back On Track

Goodna