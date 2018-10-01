Looking for work? 10 jobs available now

A landscaping labourer is just one of the jobs available in Springfield right now.

HERE'S 10 jobs in Springfield you can apply for right now.

1. Administration support officer at The Springfield Anglican College - secondary campus.

Permanent part-time, six hours a day during school term.

2. Medical receptionist at Queensland X-Ray.

Full time medical receptionist role based at a Mater Springfield practice. The role is Monday to Friday with shifts between the hours of 8am to 5pm on a rotating roster. Occasional Saturday work is required. Medical typing experience is very highly regarded but not essential.

3. Maths teacher.

The Springfield Anglican College is looking for a secondary mathematics teacher, for a permanent role.

4. Early childcare educators.

Petit Early Learning Journey are looking for educators with certificate three qualification.

5. Teacher - languages and ways of working at Hymba Yumba Independent School. Hymba Yumba are seeking a qualified prep-10 teachers.

6. Portfolio property manager.

Canon Property Careers are seeking an experienced property manager.

7. Customer care representative.

GE Healthcare are seeking a customer service professional to join their Springfield team.

8. Landscaping/ civil labourers.

CT Labour Hire is seeking experienced construction/ civil/ landscaping site labourers with white or blue cards.

9. Store manager and full team required for new Rockwear store.

Experienced women's fashion store manager wanted to lead the new Springfield store as well as a casual team.

10. Residential conveyancing paralegal.

International law firm MinterEllison are looking to recruit a full-time experienced conveyancing paralegal.

