Looking after our mud army heroes

16th Apr 2017 5:45 AM
Debris in the Albert River at Cedar Creek.
Debris in the Albert River at Cedar Creek. Contributed

ALL volunteers registered with the Queensland Government will be covered by WorkCover if they're injured while assisting clean-up efforts following Cyclone Debbie.

The Palaszczuk Government had put in place arrangements with WorkCover Queensland to cover any volunteer registered with a Queensland Government rescue relief operation.

Anyone volunteering through a third party operating on behalf of the government would also be covered by the policy.

This is about protecting the selfless members of the mud army who are giving up their own time to help cyclone and flood affected Queenslanders get back on their feet.

Volunteers are working in tough conditions throughout Queensland to help those in the community who quite often have lost everything, so it's only fair we look after them.

The cover is for statutory benefits only, with benefits paid by WorkCover governed by legislation and dependent on the volunteer's individual employment situation.

The policy will run for an initial period of three months and after that we'll look at a possible extension.

It's important that volunteers comply with workplace health and safety requirements to protect themselves against hazards in flood affected zones.

Make sure you wear personal protective equipment such as chemical resistant gloves, protective eyewear, closed footwear and long sleeved shirts and pants to minimise exposure to skin.

Our mud army volunteers are going the extra yard to help their fellow Queenslanders in need.

JIM MADDEN MP - State Member for Ipswich West

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  flood recovery jim madden letters to the editior volunteers work cover

