21°
News

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Three Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Emma Clarke
| 10th Jun 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Carpenter/ framers

Carpenters and framers are needed at Ripley, Springfield Lakes and Redbank Plains.

High volume residential builder requires QBCC Licenced Subcontractors for lowset and highset work.

Good rates paid with ongoing work available.

Contact brenda.m@ah1.com.au, www.australasianhomes.com.au, or call 0755382411

 

Experienced traffic controllers

Due to recent project expansion in Toowoomba and the Western Downs regions,Altus Traffic have Traffic Controller and Driver positions for  project works commencing now.

If you hold QLD Level I and/or Level II TMI qualifications and have a minimum of six months experience in utility, civil construction, asphalt or line marking TC work apply now.

What we offer:

  • Permanent employment opportunities
  • Ongoing, regular hours
  • Day and night shift crews
  • Take home ute for experienced drivers
  • Training and development opportunities
  • Weekly pay cycle
  • All uniforms and PPE provided
  • $200 bonus fuel card (conditions apply)

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

  • Traffic Management Implement (formerly Level 2 MUTCD) ccreditation
  • Current QLD Traffic Controller License
  • OH&S White or Blue Card
  • Manual drivers licence
  • Reliable transport to attend work
  •  

Apprentice butchers

Mega Meats is currently seeking apprentice butchers.

Learn to be a butcher in a modern well equipped shop with all aspects of butchering conducted on premises.

Applicants must have a minimum year 10 education have a good work ethic and be willing to commit to a three year apprenticeship.

Apply in person with resume at Mega Meats Booval.

Junior rates apply

For more info or to apply please contact Bridie Scott on

(07) 3292 4400 or bridie.scott@altustraffic.com.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich employment ipswich jobs

Pisasale meeting developer during $50k cash trip

Pisasale meeting developer during $50k cash trip

Paul Pisasale was meeting a developer when a man allegedly delivered a package containing $50,000 cash, according to a barrister at the centre of the storm.

  • News

  • 10th Jun 2017 5:34 AM

Ipswich dad taking on council for $750k

DAMAGE DONE: Mitchell Eager is suing after claiming he was injured at work.

Injured labourer fighting for his workmates

Jets on the front line of DVAC support

COMMUNITY ACTION: Lisa McClure, CEO Jason Cupitt and Erin Haines model the Jets DVAC jerseys.

Ipswich to host honourable guest

People skills the IQ of the future

Headspace Training principal, Tony Farugia.

Emotional intelligence now trumping IQ in business

Local Partners

New school opens in Ipswich

Milestone the first of many

Generous gift will get Alzheimer's sufferers out into community

WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors with the new vehicle.

New wheels for respite

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Music generic. musical brass wind instruments on mirror and sky

The latest from city's live music scene

The massive changes to toilets at the Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

DAVID Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller that's difficult to put down.

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Here's five things to do this weekend

ALL ACTION: Don't miss out on the Ipswich Winternationals drag racing at Willowbank Raceway.

Gathering of the Clans and the Queensland Pipe Band Championships

Seductive take on dark side

TOURING: Aine Tyrell will perform at Studio 188, Ipswich on Saturday night.

Nomadic musician comes to Ipswich

Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud just got a lot more dirty

Maybe it's just a coincidence...

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

SUPER LOW MAINTENANCE 4 BED 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN PRIME LOCATION!

9A Stephenson Street, Sadliers Crossing 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Finally, a near new super low maintenance four built-in bedroom with ensuite family home that is not located in a high rental, low owner occupied area. This four...

The Calf Factory with Scenic Rim Splendour

37-49 Bernie Jensen Road, Rosevale 4340

House 3 1 6 $1,450,000

216 acres with 4 Titles These are the “ Champions”! This outstanding result was received at the 2017 annual Silverdale Weaner Sale with over 2000 head at this...

&quot;YOUR DREAMS, YOUR BUILDER; YOU&#39;RE IN CHARGE&quot;

36A Frederick, Newtown 4305

Residential Land All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in ... $155,000

All the hard work has been done, sub division, fencing, services in place and driveway concreted. Your job is to get your plans ready, find your builder and you...

SOLD PRIOR TO HITTING THE MARKET!!

29 Green Street, Booval 4304

House 2 1 3 SOLD PRIOR TO...

Here is another property in Booval that has SOLD before hitting the market. Sitting on 900sqm in a prime development corridor, this property was snapped up by...

EXECUTIVE HOME / TRADIES PARADISE

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 4 $529,900

Sitting on a 1200m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View in a quiet cul-de-sac is this immaculately presented family home. The perfectly...

QUIET LEAFY STREET &amp; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME

40 Edith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $329,000

COMMANDING ELEVATED STREET APPEAL & SUPER ROOMY HOME TWO LARGE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS + DECK & OPEN ALFRESCO AREAS Situated on a manageable 580sqm block and...

WINSTON GLADES BEST BUY @ ONLY $299,000 IS NOW VACANT!!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Stop searching – Winstone Glades best value brick home is available for you to move in to as soon as you possibly can!! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

Highly Motivated Sellers take on Market Feedback

19 Saba Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

Positioned on one of Toowoomba's most sought after streets in Middle Ridge. 19 Saba Court presents a sophisticated and contemporary design. This luxury family...

STUNNING NEW FAMILY HOME

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $449,000

BRAND NEW & EXPERTLY BUILT BY AWARD WINNING LOCAL BUILDER LATEST IN STYLE & BUILT TO HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION SPECIFICATIONS WALKING DISTANCE TO BOOVAL RAIL...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!