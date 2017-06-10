LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Three Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Carpenter/ framers

Carpenters and framers are needed at Ripley, Springfield Lakes and Redbank Plains.

High volume residential builder requires QBCC Licenced Subcontractors for lowset and highset work.

Good rates paid with ongoing work available.

Contact brenda.m@ah1.com.au, www.australasianhomes.com.au, or call 0755382411

Experienced traffic controllers

Due to recent project expansion in Toowoomba and the Western Downs regions,Altus Traffic have Traffic Controller and Driver positions for project works commencing now.

If you hold QLD Level I and/or Level II TMI qualifications and have a minimum of six months experience in utility, civil construction, asphalt or line marking TC work apply now.

What we offer:

Permanent employment opportunities

Ongoing, regular hours

Day and night shift crews

Take home ute for experienced drivers

Training and development opportunities

Weekly pay cycle

All uniforms and PPE provided

$200 bonus fuel card (conditions apply)

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

Traffic Management Implement (formerly Level 2 MUTCD) ccreditation

Current QLD Traffic Controller License

OH&S White or Blue Card

Manual drivers licence

Reliable transport to attend work



Apprentice butchers

Mega Meats is currently seeking apprentice butchers.

Learn to be a butcher in a modern well equipped shop with all aspects of butchering conducted on premises.

Applicants must have a minimum year 10 education have a good work ethic and be willing to commit to a three year apprenticeship.

Apply in person with resume at Mega Meats Booval.

Junior rates apply

For more info or to apply please contact Bridie Scott on

(07) 3292 4400 or bridie.scott@altustraffic.com.au