LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Three Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Taxi Driver - Ipswich

Yellow Cab Co is on the hunt for a taxi driver for full time or part time hours.

No experience is necessary and training courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997.

Kitchen designer

Full training is provided to energetic and motivated people in the contract position kitchen designer.

Exceptional communication skills, presentation and drive are required.

Experience in design or sales is advantageous but not essential.

This is an excellent opportunity for those looking to control their future.

Call Sarah on 1300 764 737 or send resume to jobs@thegoodguyskitchens.com.au for details.

A car and immediate start is required.

Courtesy bus driver - Ipswich

An exciting opportunity has become available for a courtesy bus driver to join the team at CSI, formally Ipswich RSL.

The successful applicant will be able to demonstrate:

An ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of people from a variety of backgrounds;

Exceptional customer service skills;

Have a positive, friendly and genuine nature;

Have a though knowledge of the Ipswich area;

Have a current RSA

The successful candidate must be available to work a roster including nights and weekends and must hold their heavy/light ridged licence and a drivers authority.

Duties include driving a 14 seat bus whilst greeting, farewelling and maintaining high levels of customer service to members and guests.

The bus drivers are the face of the club and therefore genuine care and respect is paramount.

Please note that only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Send resumes to: kerri@clubipswich.com.au or reception@clubipswich.com.au for details.