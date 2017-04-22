LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Six Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Taxi Driver

Yellow Cab Co is on the hunt for a taxi driver for full time or part time hours.

No experience is necessary and training courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997.

General factory hand

A factory hand is required for general processing/packing/ labelling of 25kg bags.

Forklift licence is an advantage and own transport essential.

Must be fit, healthy, reliable and willing to work in outside environment at Ebenezer.

Email a resume to bblaney@bentoniteproducts.com.au

Forklift tractor operator

Gibb Bros Farming is looking for a confident and competent forklift tractor operator at their Peak Crossing location.

Casual employment with the opportunity of permanent moving forward for the right person.

The operator will report to the farm manager and is responsible for the following tasks:

The continual flow of harvest

Pre harvest inspections of plant equipment

Monitoring product and reporting any issues

Ensuring contractors are following companies policies and procedures

Preparing for following days harvest

Post-harvest cleaning and inspection of plant equipment

Other farming tasks as required

Up to six days per week. Starting times vary dependant on weather.

Successful applicants must:

Have previous experience operating forklift tractors

Hold a current forklift ticket

Hold a current driver's license (HR preferred but not essential)

Have good communication skills

Be able to take ownership of task at hand

Be maintenance and safety conscious

If you are interested in this position, please email resume to mitch@gibbbros.com.au or phone 0421 868 943 for further information

Applications close on May 5.

Advertising and sales consultant

The Gatton and Lockyer Valley Star are looking for a dynamic and creative sales professional, who has a proven ability to create revenue through a consistent, high level of sales activity.

You must have strong communication skills, and ideally have a background in dealing with various industries and business sizes.

The ideal candidate will be proficient in the use of a CRM system, and have a solid understanding of common computer programs and the digital world.

Previous print and digital advertising experience will be highly regarded, but is not essential.

An attractive salary package which includes an uncapped earning potential, as well as an exciting career path, are waiting for the right person.

Applications close April 30 2017. Send a resume to bruce.horrocks@gattonstar.com.au.

MC truck driver and tyre fitter/ trades assistant

Qube Ports & Bulk is one of the leading stevedoring, bulk logistics and port management service providers in Australia. They have two positions available.

MC truck driver, Tivoli

Specific responsibilities:

Efficient and safe operation of prime movers and other heavy equipment

Complete all necessary associated documentation (such as the preparation and signing of cartage dockets and service requests)

Take good care of vehicles/plant and customer products under your care

Ensure compliance with all safety, fatigue, operating guidelines, loadingrequirements, axle weights and any other relevant legislation, policies and procedures

Qualifications and experience

Multi-Combination (MC) Driver's License

Experienced in driving heavy bulk vehicles and other machinery in a transport logistics, heavy industry or mining environment.

Experienced preferred in pneumatics, tippers and flexibility in hours and weekends with road ranger experience.

Working knowledge and understanding of applicable Commonwealth/State safety and environmental legislation and standards, heavy vehicle legislation and permitting standards

Ability to work autonomously using proactive approach to task resolution

Ability to be flexible and adaptable to work in a demanding environment

Ability to work well within a small team environment

Tyre fitter/ trades assistant - Tivoli

The main focus of this role will be helping keep our fleet of prime movers, earthmoving equipment and light vehicles operational and serviced, maintained and repaired as needed in accordance with requirements.

The role is based at our Tivoli site near Ipswich.

Specific responsibilities:

Carry out truck and trailer scheduled servicing, maintenance and inspections • Maintain fleet paper trail on servicing, maintenance and repairs

Carry out repairs as directed and parts change outs

Communicate effectively with drivers and plant operators

Maintenance of company vehicles and mechanical aids

Assist maintenance tradespeople as required

Qualifications and experience

Tyre Fitting Certification.

Experience working with heavy duty diesel equipment

Experience in a heavy industry or mining environment highly desirable

Key competencies/ skills

Strong mechanical aptitude

Good problem solving skills

Ability to work safely in a regulated environment

Qube Ports & Bulk values diversity in the workplace and encourages applications from people of all genders and backgrounds.

Phone 3282 7777 or email operations.beaumont@qube.com.au