LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Seven Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Roofers

Two experienced roofers are required immediately for local work in Bundamba.

Applicants must have own tools, insurances and own transport to and from site.

Phone Mark on 0418 757 827 or email mark@owensmetalroofing.com.

Semi tipper driver

A HC, semi tipper driver is needed to work around Brisbane and Ipswich.

Applicants must be reliable and have a white card for immediate start.

Email Mddt_@outlook.com or phone 0407517907 for details.

Taxi driver

Full time and part time positions are available with no experience necessary.

Weekend courses and week courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997.

Local manager and line haul supervisor

Nolan's Interstate Transport is recognised as a leading provider of cold chain solutions. The dedicated team of professionals are the driving force behind their success. With a strong family owned identity Nolan's have been successfully servicing customers up and down the Eastern Seaboard for over 100 years.

Rare and exciting opportunities have become available in the Operations Department for a local manager and line haul supervisor.

Both of these roles form integral parts of the company and present the incumbents with the challenge of leading, supporting and promoting continuous improvement.

Both positions are permanent full time salaried roles and involve a roster working an 11 day fortnight from Monday to the following Thursday with Friday,

Saturday and Sunday off (11 days on, three days off) with 6.00am starts.

Day to day responsibilities include the management and supervision of freight allocators, drivers and cold store staff respectively.

Other duties consistent with these positions are: scheduling freight to ensure both safety and maximum vehicle utilisation, customer account management, monitor quality assurance processes and procedures, co-ordinate staff in accordance with fatigue management systems and processes.

Ideally applicants will have: a minimum of two years' experience in a transport environment, ideally in a logistics operational role, proven understanding of fatigue management, mass

management, quality assurance and chain of responsibility, sound microsoft office skills and attention to detail, previous logistics experience in a fresh produce environment will

be highly regarded, truck/high risk forklift licence desirable.

To apply please visit the employment section on at www.nolanstransport.com.au to complete and submit an employment application form along with a resume.

Caretaker

Lowood and District Golf Club Inc. require a caretaker.

Free accommodation is offered in exchange for light duties.

Phone Harry on 5426 1365 for an appointment.

Front end loader operator

A permeant experienced front end loader operator position is available in Ipswich.

Sales loader or similar skills are required and knowledge of screening plant is an advantage. Email Candy Soil on admin@candysoil.com.au or phone 0732827388