LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Ipswich jobs up for grabs

LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT

Traffic Controllers and TMA Drivers - TRAFFEX

Traffex has fulltime employment opportunities for Level 2 drivers and TMA drivers.

All you need:

Traffic controllers licences RIIWHS302D and RIIWHS205D

Driver's licence and preferably a MR / HR licence

White card

What you get:

Above award pay

Take home company utility

Work close to home

Call 0447 134 255 or email hr@traffex.com.au

MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE

Early Childhood Early Intervention Roles - EACH

This is your chance to join EACH in the establishment phase as a Community Partner in providing the NDIS Early Childhood Early Intervention program in Ipswich.

EACH provides an integrated range of health, disability, counselling and community mental health services across Australia.

As the ECEI Regional Lead (Full-Time) your focus will be to build networks within the early childhood sector across the Scenic Rim. Somerset, Lockyer Valley and Ipswich areas as well as overseas two Clinical Leads and their multidisciplinary teams. This role will also work alongside the GM of Primary Health to ensure the project budget, targets and standards set out by the NDIA are maintained at all times.

As the ECEI Clinical Lead (Full-Time or 0.8 or 0.6) your focus will be to supervise and support a multidisciplinary team of 10 to 15 staff to provide 3 streams of service. First engagement and information collection with families with children under 7 who have developmental delays or disabilities, then linking families into community supports and providing short to medium term interventions for children who are not moving into NDIS as well as assessing eligibilty for NDIS and supporting the development and review of NDIS plans.

As an ECEI Coordinator (Full-Time or Part-Time). As part of a multidisciplinary team you will be responsible for working closely with children and their families, undertaking developmental assessments to support the child's development as well as detailed reporting and ultimately improving the child's capacity to fully participate in life. We are seeking further applications from Speech, OT and Physiotherapy.

All applicants are required to have tertiary qualifications in early childhood or allied health.

Please email your resume to Jenny Lloyd at jenny@lloydconnect.com.au or call 0414 388 768.

Part-Time Gastroenterologist - Montserrat Day Hospitals

We are currently seeking a Gastroenterologist either already in private practice or looking to commence in private practice.

We can offer one day each week with guaranteed private patient numbers (Open Access) as well as ad hoc lists throughout the year.

This may enable you to continue with some public commitments or grow your private practice into a full time practice.

A gastroenterologist with an interested in IBD would be highly regarded. Please contact Ben Korst - bkorst@montserrat.com.au or 0423 397 565.

SALES AND MARKETING

Real Estate Salespeople Wanted

Have you ever thought to yourself, 'I'd be good in real estate', yet worried about how you might cope with working 'Commission Only', or perhaps feared how others may perceive you?

We have on offer a Real Estate career with a real difference - a career to be proud of.

You begin with a three month traineeship, on a salary package of $66 000 PA.

You will receive free training and education. After completing the traineeship you have a choice of two base salary packages: $66 000 or $80 000 - each have generous performance bonuses (no matter the package, we guarantee you will earn over $100 000 in your second year). Our top salesperson earnt in excess of $250 000 last financial year.

On top of this we provide a genuine team environment, ensuring your enjoyment and success. The more you succeed, the more our clients benefit.

What we're looking for is someone who can show demonstrated achievement in any field and has a burning desire to succeed. You must be honest, hard working, mature minded and enthusiastic.

If you are seeking a genuine career opportunity and would like to be an integral part of our growing team, please email a covering letter and CV to Helen - helen@johnsonrealestate.com.au

Marketing Officer

St Mary's College are seeking a motivated person to promote the excellence in education offered at St Mary's College.

This is school officer level three part-time position for 18 hours per week. Must have

experience in marketing, graphic design and events planning and management.

Applicants should hold a Blue Card or be eligible to apply.

Letter of application, resume with minimum of two referees and a sample of work should be directed to the

Principal, Mrs Judith Finan via email admincentre@stmarys.qld.edu.au by Friday March 17.