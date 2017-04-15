LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Four Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Taxi Driver

Yellow Cab Co is on the hunt for a taxi driver for full time or part time hours.

No experience is necessary and training courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997.

Excavator and combo operators

Applicants must be clean and tidy and have HC licence plus experience. Phone 0421 738 128 for details.

Community visitor

Community visitor, Department of Justice and Attorney-General

Salary: $45.83 per hour

Location: Ipswich and surrounding areas, including Springfield Lakes to Gatton

The Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) is seeking to appoint community visitors in South Brisbane.

The Community Visitor Program is administered by the Public Guardian to promote and protect the rights, interests and wellbeing of adults with impaired decision-making capacity and children and young people in the child protection system.

The role requires out-of-business-hours work, you will need your own vehicle and access to a personal computer, scanner and printer at home.

Benefits include an excellent hourly rate, flexible working hours and the ability to make a difference.

Members of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities are strongly encouraged to apply.

Please note: all successful applicants, will be required to hold a blue card; this involves a background check to ensure your eligibility to work with children and young people.

For enquiries phone Jessica Fuller on 0422 009 494

To apply please visit www.smartjobs.qld.

REF: QLD/238607/17

Visitor Information Services officer, permanent full-time

Somerset Regional Council is seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated professional with the qualifications, skills, knowledge and experience to join the communications and marketing team.

The position will be responsible for the operations of the Somerset Regional Art Gallery - The Condensery; and assisting the tourism team

to increase the public profile of Somerset and encourage tourism as a growth industry for the region.

Focus areas also include assisting with daily operations of the various visitor information centres within the region, coordination of volunteer programs and organisation of tourism and promotional events.

Creative flair coupled with exceptional interpersonal, communication and customer service skills are essential.

Applicants with curatorial / gallery experience will be highly regarded.

Salary and conditions will be in accordance with the applicable Award and Certified Agreement with the classification payable Level 2 - Wage Level 6-8, with a salary range of $52,560 to $56,062 gross per annum.

The successful applicant will also have access to additional employment benefits including, but not limited to:

• Potential pay progression path

• Nine-day fortnight

• Up to 12% employer superannuation contributions

• Continued professional development opportunities

• Positive work-life balance

• Access to employee assistance and staff wellness program

• Employment with a financially strong community based organisation.

An application package is available from the council at www.somerset.qld.gov.au or (07) 5424 4000.

Applications, specifically addressing the selection criteria, must be submitted by 5pm

Wednesday, May 3 2017.

Mail: Robert Bain, Chief Executive Officer

Somerset Regional Council

PO Box 117, Esk Qld 4312

Email: mail@somerset.qld.gov.au

Phone: (07) 5424 4000

Fax: (07) 5424 4099

Reference No: HR028/17