LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Five Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Caretaker maintenance

A position is available at Moreton Saleyards.

Duties would include welding, general maintenance, cleaning and working with the stockmen during sales.

Livestock handling experience is preferable. Cottage accommodation is available (to suit single person or couple).

Remuneration package to suit experience. All applications by mail to:

Manager

Moreton Saleyards, PO Box 80, Amberley 4306

Fax- 07 5467 3185

Email - admin@moretonsaleyards.com.au

Experienced traffic controllers

Due to recent project expansion in Toowoomba and the Western Downs regions,Altus Traffic have Traffic Controller and Driver positions for project works commencing now.

If you hold QLD Level I and/or Level II TMI qualifications and have a minimum of six months experience in utility, civil construction, asphalt or line marking TC work apply now.

What we offer:

Permanent employment opportunities

Ongoing, regular hours

Day and night shift crews

Take home ute for experienced drivers

Training and development opportunities

Weekly pay cycle

All uniforms and PPE provided

$200 bonus fuel card (conditions apply)

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

Traffic Management Implement (formerly Level 2 MUTCD) accreditation

Current QLD Traffic Controller License

OH&S White or Blue Card

Manual drivers licence

Reliable transport to attend work

Immediate starts are available.

For more info or to apply contact Bridie Scott on (07) 3292 4400 or bridie.scott@altustraffic.com.au.

Real estate sales people

We have on offer a Real Estate career with a real difference - a career to be proud of.

You begin with a three month traineeship, on a salary package of $66 000 PA.

You will receive free training and education.

After completing the traineeship you have a choice of two base salary packages. $66,000 or $80 000 - each have generous performance bonuses (no matter the package, we guarantee you will earn over $100 000 in your second year).

Our top salesperson earnt in excess of $250 000 last financial year.

On top of this, we provide a genuine team environment, ensuring your enjoyment and success.

The more you succeed, the more our clients benefit.

What we're looking for is someone who can show demonstrated achievement in any field and has a burning desire to succeed.

You must be honest, hard working, mature minded & enthusiastic.

If you are seeking a genuine career opportunity and would like to be an integral part of our growing team please email a covering letter and CV to Helen - helen@johnsonrealestate.com.au

Experienced painter

An experienced painter required for work in greater Brisbane suburbs.

Applicants must have own ABN, basic tools and transport.

Contact Damon.

E: dfpaintingservices@outlook.com T:0409977585

Marketing assistant

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an enthusiastic individual to join the dynamic business environment. At Stroud Homes located in Boonah QLD 4310.

Submit your resume and cover letter to Claire at enquiries@stroudhomes.com.au or email for more information on the role.