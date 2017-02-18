36°
LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Five Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Emma Clarke
| 18th Feb 2017 5:00 AM

Administration officer - Lowood

Somerset Regional Council is seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated professional with exceptional interpersonal, communication and

customer service skills; coupled with relevant qualifications, knowledge and experience to join the customer service team in a permanent full-time role.

The office administrator position will be responsible for day-to-day operations of Somerset Regional Council's multi-functional customer service centre at Lowood.

This centre operates as a council office, Queensland government agency and library.

Salary and conditions will be in accordance with the applicable Award and Certified Agreement with the classification payable Level 3, QLGIA Wage Level 9-10, with a salary range of $58,240 to $60,463 gross per annum.

The successful applicant will also have access to additional employment benefits including, but not limited to:

  •  Potential pay progression path;
  •  Nine-day fortnight;
  •  Up to 12% employer superannuation contributions;
  •  Continued professional development opportunities;
  • Work-life balance;
  • Employee assistance and staff wellness program;
  • Employment with a financially strong community based organisation.

An application package is available from the council at www.somerset.qld.gov.au or (07) 5424 4000.

Applications, specifically addressing the selection criteria, must be submitted by 5pm Friday, March 3 2017.

Mail: Robert Bain, Chief Executive Officer

Somerset Regional Council

PO Box 117, Esk Qld 4312

Email: mail@somerset.qld.gov.au

Phone: (07) 5424 4000

Fax: (07) 5424 4099

 

Taxi Driver - Ipswich

Yellow Cab Co is on the hunt for a taxi driver for full time or part time hours.

No experience is necessary and training courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997.

 

Administration position

An administration position is available at Moreton saleyards.

This is a part time position with variable hours.

Duties include bookkeeping, sale processing and general office duties.

A sound knowledge of QB and the livestock industry is preferred.

Applications close 1pm Friday February 17 via email to admin@moretonsaleyards.com.au

 

Energex electrical apprenticeships

Energex manages sophisticated energy distribution networks and delivers worldclass energy products, services and expertise to South East  Queensland, including Ipswich and surrounding areas.

As an electrical apprentice with us, you will receive training and experience in constructing, maintaining and repairing overhead, underground and substation power supply equipment.

Throughout the apprenticeship, you will rotate through a range of specific work areas and locations to gain varied experience and comprehensive training.

On successful completion of your apprenticeship, you'll gain a nationally recognised trade qualification.

Requirements for Apprenticeships:

  • Open to applicants 17 years of age or older at the time of commencement
  • Must hold an Open or Provisional manual "C" class driver's licence (at the time of commencement)

Work a nine day fortnight (36 hours per week), earn a nationally recognised qualification, tools and uniforms provided, work close to where you live.

People from within your community, including school leaver applicants are encouraged to apply.

Energex values diversity and encourages people from all backgrounds to apply, including women and members of indigenous communities.

We want candidates with initiative and technical aptitudes that are team and safety focused.

Apply online at Energex Careers http://careers.energex.com.au -Job reference Apprent/07/2017

Applications close 5pm on Monday, February 27, 2017.

Please note that the application form is not designed to be completed via a mobile device, and it will take approximately 30 minutes to finish.

Preferred candidates will be subject to a pre-employment medical assessment.

No late applications will be accepted.

 

Disability support worker - Ipswich

Edmen provides you diverse career opportunities within the Disability Support space, financial rewards, training, on the job experience as well as a supportive on boarding process.

We are seeking disability support workers in Toowoomba and Ipswich to provide direct care assistance to adults and youth with challenging complex behaviours.

These roles are casual with genuine opportunity to transition into permanent work.

Applicants should have at least six months experience as a Disability Support Worker

What you need:

  •  Current Australian drivers licence - a minimum Provisional 2 (Green P's) and your own car
  •  Current First Aid Certificate and current Blue / Yellow card (or be willing to obtain)
  •  Availability to work across a 24/7 roster
  •  Experience supporting moderate to extreme behaviour

Email your application to recruitmentqld@edmen.com.au or call 1300 665 880

Ipswich Queensland Times

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!