33°
News

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Eight Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Emma Clarke
| 4th Mar 2017 9:56 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Volunteer coordinator

Laidley and Districts Community Organisation Inc  is an ever growing organisation working in a diverse sector.

They are seeking a person to lead our vibrant team of volunteers for 12 hours a week.

This role is an integral one, and provides professional volunteer coordination to the volunteer program.

These key duties and responsibilities are to be completed in a manner which ensures that the organisation remains compliant with all mandatory and internal processes.

Please contact us for an application pack so that you can address the selection criteria.

Please supply details of two current/recent work referees, a covering letter plus a short paragraph addressing each of the selection criteria (no more than two pages).

Email to manager@ourcommunitycentre.org.au

Applications close March 10 2017 at 4pm.

All enquiries to Sandra Harvey - Manager, Phone: 5465 1889

 

Grounds person/ handyman

St Joseph's Primary School, North Ipswich is seeking a grounds/handyperson to undertake a diverse range of tasks within St Joseph's Primary School, North Ipswich.

The successful applicant will display proven interpersonal and organisational skills and have knowledge, understanding, skills and experience of the work of a grounds person within a school setting.

The successful applicant will be reliable, have a strong work ethic and take pride in the presentation of the grounds.

A Blue Card, or eligibility for one, is essential, as is an understanding of WHS.

The successful applicant will:

• Currently hold or be eligible to hold a Paid Employee Positive Notice Blue Card; and

• Be eligible to work in Australia for the duration of the appointment.

For further details, contact principal Martin Lewis on 3201 6188.

Cover letter and resume are to be sent to the school:

42 Pine Mountain Rd, North Ipswich. 4305

Email: mlewis@bne.catholic.edu.au

Applications close Monday March 6.

 

Cleaners

Cleaners are required for casual and weekend work in Ipswich.

Experience, references and car licence are required.

Send written applications to 2489 Highett Road, Highett VIC 3190

Fax (03) 95329818, email: sales@hygiclean.com.au

 

Taxi driver

Ipswich Taxi driver positions are available for full time or part time work.

No experience is necessary.

Weekend courses and week courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997

 

Shop assistant

Shop assistants are wanted for an immediate start at Fernvale Bakery.

Recent experience necessary for a four day 30 hour week, weekends are compulsory.

Contact 0418 806 330.

 

Clinical lead

Join EACH as a community partner providing NDIS Early Childhood Early Intervention program in Ipswich.

We are considering candidates on a fulltime, 0.8 or 0.6 job share arrangement, we are flexible on employment type in our search find the ideal clinical lead.

EACH provides an integrated range of health, disability, counselling and community mental health services across Australia.

As the ECEI clinical leader your focus will be to support a multidisciplinary team of 10 to 15 staff to meet targets as well as provide group and individual clinical services and assessments for clients up to seven years of age.

To be successful in this role you will possess the following skills;

  • Ability to provide leadership and support for a multidisciplinary framework
  • Work effectively within a team environment both as leader of a team and as part of the management team for the program
  • Have the ability to communicate well with other professionals, families and the community
  • Ability to provide clinical supervision and support to a multidisciplinary team
  • Ability to conduct developmental assessments for children up to 7 years of age
  • Ability to analyse and report on performance data

Working as a partner in the community you will be involved in assessment and screening of children, providing short to medium term support and interventions for children and have a role in the identification of goals and review and development of plans for NDIS.

The ideal candidate will have tertiary qualifications in early childhood or allied health, have previous team leader/supervisory experience, possess strong communication skills, solid computer skills, be a true team player, have the ability to make timely decisions as well as a have a commitment to holding the safety and security of children and a commitment to working within a family centered framework.

We also have coordinator and family support roles available for individuals that have qualifications in early childhood and allied health, graduate applications are encouraged.

Applications from people with a lived experience of disability are also welcomed. Please email your resume to Jenny Lloyd at jenny@lloydconnect.com.au or call 0414 388 768.

 

Marketing officer

St Mary's College are seeking a motivated person to promote the excellence in education offered at St Mary's College.

This is school officer level three part-time position for 18 hours per week. Must have

experience in marketing, graphic design and events planning and management.

Applicants should hold a Blue Card or be eligible to apply.

Letter of application, resume with minimum of two referees and a sample of work should be directed to the

Principal, Mrs Judith Finan via email admincentre@stmarys.qld.edu.au by Friday March 17.

 

Supply officer

St Andrew's Ipswich private hospital are seeking a supply officer to join our busy team.

The role will initially be a six month maternity relief position with the potential to become permanent part time.

Responsibilities will include:

  • Daily scanning/stocking of imprest areas
  • Organise and maintain theatre store area
  • Maintain stock rotation to minimise losses
  • Co-ordinate stock requirements for additional cases
  • Demonstrates strong understanding of Workplace Health and Safety
  • Assist in stocktakes
  • Source & arrange rolling stocktake of owned prosthesis
  • Source & arrange collection of items from other facilities when necessary
  • Other duties as required

If you are interested in this acting role, please forward your expression of interest to Jason Hoffman, stores manager by COB

Friday March 10 2017 via email at: hoffmanj@ramsayhealth.com.au or 3816 9940.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich employment ipswich jobs

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Eight Ipswich jobs up for grabs

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Eight Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Ipswich businesses looking for staff for immediate start

Criminal lawyer: 'Stop saying gay panic'

Jet ski rider George Doulgeris (right) and his solicitor Chris Nyst leave Maroochydore Court House after Doulgeris was sentenced over two surf rage incidents at Point Cartwright.

Why the gay panic defence debate is void

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

VIDEO: Bikies have heartfelt message to share

ON THE ROAD: Ultimate Motorcycles dealer principal Andy Loxton, Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew and Mick Watkins get ready for the Janelle Watkins Memorial Ride.

Memorial Ride for Janelle Watkins returns debt to Ipswich Hospice

Local Partners

VIDEO: Bikies have heartfelt message to share

Memorial Ride for Janelle Watkins returns debt to Ipswich Hospice

VIDEO: Is this Ipswich's worst intersection?

The intersection of Robertson and Chermside Rds.

$900k cash splash to help thousands of cars navigate tricky turn

Five things to do this weekend

ADVENTURE: Get into the fun of augmented reality with Dinosaurs in the Park at Goupong Park in Collingwood Park.

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich

Shiny new event at Peak Crossing this weekend

ROCK ON: Tess and Colin Preston will host a Show 'n' Shine Family Day at the Peak Pub in Peak Crossing on March 4.

Vintage car and motorbike event to break new ground for community

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

WHEN Sunshine Coast mother Evonne stands in the crowd at Adele's Sunday show in Brisbane, one song will be more familiar than the rest.

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

Yvonne Sampson joins the big league in new footy channel

Yvonne Sampson in Mackay

"There is nothing like rugby league."

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

How to get to and from Adele’s show at the Gabba in Brisbane

Translink schedules extra services for Adele in Brisbane

Reunion with Meg Ryan? No chance

Singer John Mellencamp, right, and actress Meg Ryan.

No love lost between Meg Ryan and ex John Mellencamp

ZONED FOR MAJOR CENTRES ON 744 SQM

9 South Station Road, Booval 4304

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

EXTRAORDINARY DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL 744SQM BLOCK SECONDARY BOOVAL BUSINESS AREA MULTIPLE RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS BUY AND HOLD FOR GROWTH...

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or 2!

4 & 6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $280,000 each

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

Escape to the Country

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Rural 0 0 $295,000...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Residential Land That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. ... $295,000...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

BE PREPARED TO BE SURPRISED!

12 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 $249,000

Finally, a really good surprise - a low maintenance brick and tile family home that has an in-ground pool for the coming hot summer months, that will rent for $270...

Beautiful Country Setting - Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

Stylish Brick with Great Tenants

2 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!