LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Eight Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Volunteer coordinator

Laidley and Districts Community Organisation Inc is an ever growing organisation working in a diverse sector.

They are seeking a person to lead our vibrant team of volunteers for 12 hours a week.

This role is an integral one, and provides professional volunteer coordination to the volunteer program.

These key duties and responsibilities are to be completed in a manner which ensures that the organisation remains compliant with all mandatory and internal processes.

Please contact us for an application pack so that you can address the selection criteria.

Please supply details of two current/recent work referees, a covering letter plus a short paragraph addressing each of the selection criteria (no more than two pages).

Email to manager@ourcommunitycentre.org.au

Applications close March 10 2017 at 4pm.

All enquiries to Sandra Harvey - Manager, Phone: 5465 1889

Grounds person/ handyman

St Joseph's Primary School, North Ipswich is seeking a grounds/handyperson to undertake a diverse range of tasks within St Joseph's Primary School, North Ipswich.

The successful applicant will display proven interpersonal and organisational skills and have knowledge, understanding, skills and experience of the work of a grounds person within a school setting.

The successful applicant will be reliable, have a strong work ethic and take pride in the presentation of the grounds.

A Blue Card, or eligibility for one, is essential, as is an understanding of WHS.

The successful applicant will:

• Currently hold or be eligible to hold a Paid Employee Positive Notice Blue Card; and

• Be eligible to work in Australia for the duration of the appointment.

For further details, contact principal Martin Lewis on 3201 6188.

Cover letter and resume are to be sent to the school:

42 Pine Mountain Rd, North Ipswich. 4305

Email: mlewis@bne.catholic.edu.au

Applications close Monday March 6.

Cleaners

Cleaners are required for casual and weekend work in Ipswich.

Experience, references and car licence are required.

Send written applications to 2489 Highett Road, Highett VIC 3190

Fax (03) 95329818, email: sales@hygiclean.com.au

Taxi driver

Ipswich Taxi driver positions are available for full time or part time work.

No experience is necessary.

Weekend courses and week courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997

Shop assistant

Shop assistants are wanted for an immediate start at Fernvale Bakery.

Recent experience necessary for a four day 30 hour week, weekends are compulsory.

Contact 0418 806 330.

Clinical lead

Join EACH as a community partner providing NDIS Early Childhood Early Intervention program in Ipswich.

We are considering candidates on a fulltime, 0.8 or 0.6 job share arrangement, we are flexible on employment type in our search find the ideal clinical lead.

EACH provides an integrated range of health, disability, counselling and community mental health services across Australia.

As the ECEI clinical leader your focus will be to support a multidisciplinary team of 10 to 15 staff to meet targets as well as provide group and individual clinical services and assessments for clients up to seven years of age.

To be successful in this role you will possess the following skills;

Ability to provide leadership and support for a multidisciplinary framework

Work effectively within a team environment both as leader of a team and as part of the management team for the program

Have the ability to communicate well with other professionals, families and the community

Ability to provide clinical supervision and support to a multidisciplinary team

Ability to conduct developmental assessments for children up to 7 years of age

Ability to analyse and report on performance data

Working as a partner in the community you will be involved in assessment and screening of children, providing short to medium term support and interventions for children and have a role in the identification of goals and review and development of plans for NDIS.

The ideal candidate will have tertiary qualifications in early childhood or allied health, have previous team leader/supervisory experience, possess strong communication skills, solid computer skills, be a true team player, have the ability to make timely decisions as well as a have a commitment to holding the safety and security of children and a commitment to working within a family centered framework.

We also have coordinator and family support roles available for individuals that have qualifications in early childhood and allied health, graduate applications are encouraged.

Applications from people with a lived experience of disability are also welcomed. Please email your resume to Jenny Lloyd at jenny@lloydconnect.com.au or call 0414 388 768.

Marketing officer

St Mary's College are seeking a motivated person to promote the excellence in education offered at St Mary's College.

This is school officer level three part-time position for 18 hours per week. Must have

experience in marketing, graphic design and events planning and management.

Applicants should hold a Blue Card or be eligible to apply.

Letter of application, resume with minimum of two referees and a sample of work should be directed to the

Principal, Mrs Judith Finan via email admincentre@stmarys.qld.edu.au by Friday March 17.

Supply officer

St Andrew's Ipswich private hospital are seeking a supply officer to join our busy team.

The role will initially be a six month maternity relief position with the potential to become permanent part time.

Responsibilities will include:

Daily scanning/stocking of imprest areas

Organise and maintain theatre store area

Maintain stock rotation to minimise losses

Co-ordinate stock requirements for additional cases

Demonstrates strong understanding of Workplace Health and Safety

Assist in stocktakes

Source & arrange rolling stocktake of owned prosthesis

Source & arrange collection of items from other facilities when necessary

Other duties as required

If you are interested in this acting role, please forward your expression of interest to Jason Hoffman, stores manager by COB

Friday March 10 2017 via email at: hoffmanj@ramsayhealth.com.au or 3816 9940.