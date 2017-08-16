LOOK WHO'S HIRING: 7 Ipswich jobs up for grabs

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: 17 Ipswich jobs up for grabs

THERE are plenty of opportunities on offer across the region for keen workers ready to get their hands dirty.

Positions are available from Plainland through to Ipswich and they're are open to applicants right now.

Taxi driver

Positions and available for full time and part time roles.

No experience is necessary. Weekend courses and week courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997.

Bus drivers

School bus drivers are needed and training is offered but applicants must have a minimum MR licence and industry authority with a good driving history.

Between 20 and 25 hours are offered.

Call Bus Queensland on 3288 1333 or email jobs@busqld.com.au.

Retail team members

Schulte's are looking for energetic, supportive and co-operative individuals to be part of the team.

Applicants must have experience in retail customer service, within a busy deli/butcher preferred, must be flexible with start and finish times including weekends, and have high attention to detail. Value add production is included in roll.

Permanent positions are available.

Send resumes to schultes@plainland.com.au

Butchers, boners, knife hands, slicers

Schulte's are looking for experienced, energetic and supportive Individuals to be part of the team.

Applicants need to have minimum three years experience. Roles are ready for immediate start.

Send resumes to schultes@plainland.com.au

Sales and delivery driver

Schulte's are seeking a sales and delivery driver to service South East Qld.



Previous experience in fresh meat and small goods sales, as well as a knowledge of Schulte's products would be an advantage.



The package offered is above award and will be based on previous experience.



Daily paperwork and reporting is required and ability to follow strict Food Safety QA program is a requirement.

Due to current growth this demanding role is full time and very busy with considerable driving involved.



If you think you are the person to suit the Schulte's high standards please submit your CV to schultes@plainland.com.au.



Applications close August 20, 2017.