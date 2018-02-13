LOOK WHO'S HIRING: 5 Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Qualified Diesel Mechanic (Heavy Vehicle Road Transport)

Transport Field Service have a vacancy for the above position.

The applicant must be well presented, fully trade qualified, and be prepared to do 24 hour breakdown work.

Full uniform provided and regular overtime available.

Pay rates will be commensurate with qualifications and experience

For more information or to submit your application, please contact us on 46613228 or email admin@tfstrucks.com

All applications strictly confidential.

Curriculum Middle Leader - Mathematics (Tier 3) and Support Teacher - Inclusive Education

St Mary's College in Ipswich is looking to fill the following leadership positions.

Curriculum Middle Leader - Mathematics (Tier 3)

This is a continuing teaching appointment, with an initial three-year appointment as Curriculum Leader.

Support Teacher - Inclusive Education

This is a continuing teaching appointment. The Support Teacher - Inclusive Education works in collaborative partnerships to achieve education outcomes for all students by developing a whole school commitment to inclusive education practices in an evolving education environment.

Applications will only be considered when applying via this website: bne.catholic.edu/au/bce-employment/

Applications close Friday 27th February 2018 at 12pm.

Real Estate Professional

A real estate professional is required for Lockyer, Somerset, and North Western Ipswich area.

Are you the self motivated person with a desire to over acheive in the Realesate industry?

Do you have an out of the box attitude to marketing and sales, are you a closer?

Do you want to be part of a successful team and do you want to be part of the team that demands growth

Maintenance Plumber (full time)

Wood PLC is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets.

The company is currently sourcing an experienced Maintenance Plumber to join our team at the Mount Crosby Water Treatment Plant and support the Central Region.

The successful candidate will be a Registered Maintenance Plumber with extensive experience in the industrial and commercial sectors, carrying out preventative and reactive maintenance across a range of various assets including industrial and domestic hot water services and industrial BBQs, whilst providing support to site projects.

You will have excellent problem solving skills, a thorough knowledge of the craft, time management skills, the ability to prioritise and manage workloads, along with commitment to best practice work outcomes.

A strong safe work ethic, along with an excellent understanding of technical and compliance issues is required.

Desired Requirements:

• Current Queensland Plumbing License;

• Excellent communication and customer service skills;

• Certified RPZ Testing and gas licenses;

• Confined Space required and Operating BA and Gas Test Atmosphere desirable;

• Current Driver's license.

Please use the following link to apply: https://appsabz.woodgroup.net/

To be considered, please follow the prompts within the system - applications via email will not be considered. If you do not meet the desired requirements for this position as specified at screening stage, you will receive a notification via email. We would like to thank you for your application and interest in Wood.

Visit Wood at www.woodplc.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Bus driver

Use your bus driving experience and customer service focus to deliver our morning and afternoon bus runs for students during term time.

This role requires you to hold a Medium Rigid (MR) license to drive a 55 seater bus and Driver Authorisation, hold a Working with Children Blue Card, or be eligible to obtain and maintain one, hold a current First Aid Certificate.

For more information visit the website, www.stjohnsanglicancollege.com.au, email eseagrott@fsac.qld.edu.au or phone 33720174.