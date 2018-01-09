LOOK WHO'S HIRING: 5 Ipswich jobs up for grabs

BUSINESS and companies across Ipswich are already preparing for a busy year ahead and hiring new staff to complete their teams.

Some jobs boast attractive salaries and are availble to apply for right now.

Taxi drivers

Positions are available for full time and part time roles.

No experience is necessary

Weekend courses and week courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997.

Realestate professional

A real estate professional is required for Lockyer, Somerset, and North Western Ipswich area.

Are you the self motivated person with a desire to over acheive in the Realesate industry?

Do you have an out of the box attitude to marketing and sales, are you a closer?

Do you want to be part of a successful team and do you want to be part of the team that demands growth?

If you have answered yes to any of the above send a CV and resume with a current real estate registration number to

The Principal PO Box 7231 Redland Bay Qld 4165.

Bus driver

Use your bus driving experience and customer service focus to deliver our morning and afternoon bus runs for

students during term time.

This role requires you to hold a Medium Rigid (MR) license to drive a 55 seater bus and Driver Authorisation, hold a Working with Children Blue Card, or be eligible to obtain and maintain one, hold a current First Aid Certificate.

For more information visit the website, www.stjohnsanglicancollege.com.au, email eseagrott@fsac.qld.edu.au or phone 33720174.

Op shop coordinator

The Laidley Uniting Church Second Chance Op Shop are looking for a store coordinator.

The position of coordinator is open to oversee the operations of the op shop working closely with day managers and the management committee.

The person is responsible for upholding the Church mission statement at the op shop and encouraging staff and volunteers to work within this parameter.

The role is Retail Employee Level 5 under the General Retail Industry Award.

A full job description is available upon request.

Send applications and resume to laidleyhvuc1@bigpond.com or post to 45 Patrick Street, Laidley by January 19.

For enquiries call 0428 850 100.

Meatworkers

JBS at Dinmore is looking for labourers, boner, slicers and butchers

This is a great opportunity to enter a career at the ground floor with endless opportunity; it's up to you

how far you go. This a great chance to earn good money.

Resumes should be forwarded to EmploymentDinmore@jbssa.com.au or drop it off at the guard house.