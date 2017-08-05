LOOK WHO'S HIRING: 17 Ipswich jobs up for grabs

Braking the Cycle to gain employment

Injured tradie passes lesson on to trainees

THERE are plenty of opportunities on offer across the region for keen workers ready to get their hands dirty.

Positions are available from Plainland through to Coominya, Wacol and Goodna.

They're are open to applicants right now.

Experienced slaughterman, experienced knife hands, experienced boners and slicers, chiller assessors, livestock handlers

Greenmountain Food Processing is looking for expressions of interest for these positions based at the Coominya

plant. Interested applicants can forward a resume to joelmillar@greenmtf.com.au.

Taxi driver

Positions and available for full time and part time roles.

No experience is necessary. Weekend courses and week courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997.

Storeman and factory hand

Immediate start is available for the right applicant in an ongoing position in Wacol.

Applicants are required to work in various areas of production, warehouse and welding section.

Duties include picking, packing stock for deliveries, general warehouse and factory duties.

The business is looking for an all round team member with willingness to work in a great team environment.

Drivers and forklift licence are required.

Contact Frank Caharija or Ben Downes 07 3879 4922 for details.

Growing Team truck and dog driver

Do you want to be home every night? Due to expanding business, the North Tivoli site requires an

cxperienced MC licensed truck and dog tipper driver for customer deliveries.

A permanent opportunity and overtime is available for the right team player.

A loader ticket is required and mechanical experience is an advantage.

Apply to admin@cypressmulch.com.au or phone Lachlan on 0427 007 878.

Medical receptionist

A family focused general practice in Ipswich and Goodna is seeking an experienced medical receptionists and EENs for an immediate start to fill full time, part time and casual positions.

Call Arik on 0435098036 os e-mail CV to crucial51@hotmail.com.

Retail team members

Schulte's are looking for energetic, supportive and co-operative individuals to be part of the team.

Applicants must have experience in retail customer service, within a busy deli/butcher preferred, must be flexible with start and finish times including weekends, and have high attention to detail. Value add production is included in roll.

Permanent positions are available.

Send resumes to schultes@plainland.com.au

Subcontract cleaner

A cleaner is needed in the Logan and Ipswich areas.

The role includes cleaning of vacant houses at a set pricing with extras.

Applicants will require a white card, own gear and ABN and cleaning experience.

The role suits teams of one or two people.

Email a resume to admin@gfpropertymaintenanceqld.com

Subcontract painters

A painter is needed in the Logan and Ipswich areas.

The role includes painting of vacant houses at set rates with extras.

Applicants will require a white card, ABN and QBC.

The role suits teams of one or two people.

Email a resume to admin@gfpropertymaintenanceqld.com

Butchers, boners, knife hands, slicers

Schulte's are looking for experienced, energetic and supportive Individuals to be part of the team.

Applicants need to have minimum three years experience. Roles are ready for immediate start.

Send resumes to schultes@plainland.com.au

Tow truck driver

A tow truck driver is required for immediate start, based at Tarampa and servicing the

Somerset Region.

Applicants must have HR licence and current tow truck driver licence and experience is preferred.

Call Tarampa Towing on (07) 5426 1399