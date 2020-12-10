Look who is headlining Mackay’s Aussie Day celebrations

Mackay has secured its homegrown Graeme Connors to headline the Australia Day celebrations next year.

The singer-songwriter, who hails from the sugar city, will headline the celebrations after COVID forced the cancellation of the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

It will mark a major change for Connors who has headed south and performed at the iconic festival for the past 22 years - but it is a win for Mackay.

"Our region is home to so many hardworking and selfless people who make Mackay the great place it is," Connors said.

"It's wonderful to be able to acknowledge those who do so much for our community.

"As a songwriter, Mackay has been the source of inspiration for many songs throughout my career.

"From A Little Further North to Mango Shade, there are little pieces of Mackay in my songs.

"Mackay really is a wonderful place to live.

"I hope all of those people nominated - the volunteers, sportspeople, coaches, artists, environmentalist and community champions - feel a strong sense of pride for the contribution they make to community."

Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson said it was unfortunate the Tamworth festival was cancelled but was happy to have Connors play at home.

"We're thrilled to announce that Graeme Connors will be our special guest performer for the gala event," Cr Williamson said.

To nominate someone for an Australia Day Award visit the Mackay Regional Council or return a hard copy version of the form to one of the council's client service centres.

Nominations close January 6, 2021.

All award winners and nominees will be recognised at the Australia Day Awards Gala at the MECC, which will be held on Australia Day eve.

The eight award categories available:

Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Arts and Culture, Environmental Achievement, Lori Burgess Community Volunteer, Community Group, Senior Sports and Young Sports Award.

