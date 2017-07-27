LOOK OUT! 900 kmh down the straight, 150 metres off the deck

SPEED DEMON: A F/A-18F Superhornet will do a flypast on Sunday at Queensland Raceway.

SUPERCARS aren't the only super machines that will be hurtling around Ipswich this weekend; a Superhornet will make an appearance too.

RAAF Base Amberley has confirmed one of its F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft will conduct a low level pass over Queensland Raceway.

The aircraft won't be doing any high-flying aerobatics, but it will be travelling at up to 900 kmh as it flies south down the main straight of Queensland Raceway.

To finish, a full afterburner climb at the end of the main straight will be conducted to the south of the raceway in view of the crowd.

The low-level pass will be no lower than 150 metres and the Super Hornet flypast will be on Sunday afternoon.

An Air Force spokesperson said it was committed to ensuring every effort is made to minimise any inconvenience to residents living in the Willowbank and Ipswich communities whilst supporting this local event.

For further information on RAAF Base Amberley flying activities, members of the community are encouraged to call RAAF Base Amberley on 1800 033 200.

