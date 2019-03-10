Look out Centrals, Brothers eye another title

Brothers batsman Luke Dixon hits out against Laidley during their first division cricket semi-final win at Ivor Marsden.

CRICKET: Brothers are firmly in the hunt for back-to-back first division grand final glory after a complete allround performance over the weekend.

After batting comfortably through Saturday's play, the defending premiers set Laidley a near impossible target of 331 when finally dismissed at the Ivor Marsden Sporting Complex this afternoon.

Half centuries by Luke Dixon (79), Jacob Sarra (57) and Craig Mackay (50) gave the Bluedogs little hope of securing the first-innings win they needed to meet Centrals in the four-day grand final starting this weekend.

Laidley lost skipper Alex Welsh for 19 just before tea, still needing more than 300 runs for an unlikely victory.

Laidley captain Alex Welsh rues a missed opportunity to dismiss Luke Dixon in the first division semi-final. Rob Williams

The long-time competition powerhouse team were then dismissed for 117 late on the day after Brothers destroyer Chris Smith (7/49) went to work.

Brothers captain David Richardson praised his batsmen for scoring 300 for the second game in a row, an effort that shut Laidley out of the game.

However, he said Brothers' bowling was equally impressive, led by Smith. The accurate fast bowler was the star of last year's grand final win over Laidley, taking seven wickets in each innings.

Smith's latest haul will give Centrals plenty to ponder this week as they prepare to face him on the Baxter Oval wicket.

Smith dismissed dangerous openers Brendan O'Keefe (0) and Welsh (13) cheaply before knocking over Matt Grassick (16), Mick Sippel (8), Travis Ilka (23) and Noah Emmerson (0). Smith hit the stumps four times in that destructive performance.

Stalwart Mark Sharrad wrapped up Laidley's tail in the 27th over.

Laidley's top-line bowlers Ben Gibson, Matthew Dean, Michael Topp, Sippel and Welsh were forced to toil hard in the hot conditions on both days.