Look inside Ipswich Hospital’s first new ward in six years

Artist impression of first stage of Ipswich Hospital expansion.

Artist impression of first stage of Ipswich Hospital expansion.

AN Ipswich company has been appointed to oversee the construction of the first new ward at Ipswich Hospital in six years.

The $25 million project will create 26 new beds and an improved outpatient area at the public facility, as well as refurbish levels six and seven of Tower Block.

CPM Advisory and Project Management has been appointed by West Moreton Health as the superintendent and superintendent’s representative to oversee the administration of the

construction contract by Brisbane firm Paynters.

Artist impression of first stage of Ipswich Hospital expansion.

Superintendents ensure the build is completed in line with regulations and contractual obligations.

It is a significant milestone for the local business, which has recently completed work on a number of projects in south east Queensland including the new Brisbane International Cruise Ship Terminal and stage one of The Mill in Moreton Bay

West Moreton Health board chair Michael Willis said CPM was helping to deliver the first stage in the Ipswich Hospital expansion under its 15-year master plan.

“The patient transit lounge is where people can wait in comfort after discharge and before going home, in line with West Moreton Health’s commitment to patient-centred care,” Mr Willis said.

Artist impression of first stage of Ipswich Hospital expansion.

“Ipswich Hospital will remain fully functional throughout the construction period, with some services now relocated to allow the works to continue without disruption to consumers and staff.”

CPM director James Long said the appointment was a coup for his growing

business which has been part been part of the local community for more than 15 years.

“For decades we have been involved in significant projects in Brisbane and south east Queensland and it has been a goal of ours to win an advisory role locally,” Mr Long said.

“It is refreshing to see a government organisation such as West Moreton Health considering local companies in the highly competitive tender mix.

“This project is an important one for the region, providing vital services to meet growing local

demand and allowing more Ipswich locals to receive quality care closer to home.”

Artist impression of first stage of Ipswich Hospital expansion.

The construction includes internal demolition and reconfiguration of three floors within the hospital.

As well as 26 beds, the new Ward 6D will include early pregnancy assessment services, staff facilities and workspaces and a patient care centre with a treatment room, patient lounge and transit lounge.

The refurbishment of sections of Tower Block will provide space for allied health consulting and treatment, oncology and day infusions treatment, audiology services, a hand clinic, flexible outpatient consultation and staff facilities and workspaces.

Construction started in October and is due to be completed by the middle of the year.

CPM has recently completed work on a number of projects throughout South East Queensland

including the new Brisbane International Cruise Ship Terminal, and Stage 1 of The Mill at Petrie.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to the QT, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest national, state, Rugby League, AFL and entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already - activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by clicking here.