LOOK BACK: The life of Ipswich’s longest serving mayor

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother with Ipswich Mayor, James Finimore wearing his robes of office, arriving at Queens Park, 1958.

IN 1949, Ipswich man Jim Finimore stood to be the city’s mayor.

He held the role for 24 years, leading the oldest provincial city in Queensland at a time when mayors and councillors were paid much less.

The late Mr Finimore was once asked in a Queensland Times profile in 1989 why he had decided to run for mayor.

He couldn’t give a reason beyond civic pride and perhaps a lack of awareness of just how demanding the role of mayor could be.

Mr Finimore ran a local dental practice and between patients and the demands of the mayor’s office, he was one busy man.

“The social side of the mayoral duties was pretty exacting,” he was quoted.

On top of being the Mayor of Ipswich, Mr Finimore was also the chairman of the Red Cross Society, president of the West End Football Club for 25 years, patron of the Ipswich Rugby League, a foundation member of the Services Bowling club and patron of the Cambrian Choir.

He was also foundation member of Rotary and Probus in Ipswich and was a regional director of the First Provincial Building Society.

Most of this activity took place as residents reconstructed their lives post-Depression and post-war.

Portrait of James Thomas Finimore circa 1939.

Mr Finimore spent time in Thailand as a prisoner of war.

“I spent time as a POW in Thailand, a lovely place, but conditions were pretty poor,” he said.

Mr Finimore worked for three and a half years in Thailand as a dentist in a surgery housed in a palm frond hut and his dental chair was carved out of a tree trunk.

After returning to Australia, Mr Finimore settled back into life and stood as an independent candidate during his mayoral years.

At that time, sewerage, drainage and roadworks were the city’s greatest concern.

“It was an exciting time to be involved in local government. Big money was not available as it is now. It was a matter of getting on and doing whatever you could with the money available.

Before he passed, Mr Finimore said he thought the development of the Ipswich mall at the time would bring value to the city.

“I think with this (Kern) development in the long term it will be of tremendous value,” he said

“It will be 20 years, I would say, before we see a real benefit. We have always complained that this city has developed around the old bullock wagon.

“Brisbane St is narrow and no-one really had a go at it to bring it up to what it should be at this stage.”

In 1989 at the age of 82 years, Mr Finimore passed away, but not before leaving a legacy of work that not only bettered Ipswich, but also touched the hearts of many Ipswich residents.