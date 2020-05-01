Menu
Goodna Jacaranda Festival. Cameron Collins, 5, of Middle Park and Lana Gras, 5, of Westlake.
Goodna Jacaranda Festival. Cameron Collins, 5, of Middle Park and Lana Gras, 5, of Westlake. David Nielsen
A look back at the Goodna Jacaranda festival

SAMTUI SELAVE
1st May 2020
Although the Jacaranda Festival has been cancelled this year, it has always been a source of celebration for the community.  The concept of the festival first came about in 1967 when a meeting was called of 5 local schools' Parents and friends Association in the Goodna area: St Francis Xavier Catholic School, Goodna State School, Redbank State School, Redbank Plains State School and Camira State School. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the possibility of holding a Jacaranda Festival with the proceeds to be shared by the schools.

Evan Marginson Park Goodna became the eventual location for the Festival with the street being lined with magnificent Jacaranda trees which were planted by work gangs during the depression in 1932.  The festival only lasted for two years before folding in 1968 before being revived again in 1982.  Since 1982 the festival has become an iconic event for the Ipswich Region with a variety stalls and rides to enjoy and an always amazing fire works show.  
Ipswich Queensland Times

