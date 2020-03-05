Look back at 160 years of hospital history

Ipswich Hospital has celebrated its 160th birthday this week, after admitting its first patient on March 3, 1860.

The very first patient was Thomas Tindale Makepeace, who was working in the mines at Redbank when he was admitted.

A man named John Sheridan was the first person to undergo surgery at the hospital when he had his leg amputated due to a fungoid tumour.

In the hospital’s first 10 months, 63 patients were admitted, 36 were considered cured and nine died.

Today, the hospital covers the majority of the West Moreton area and an average of 70 patients underwent surgeries or procedures every day during 2019.

Every day, 250 people sought help at emergency departments across the West Moreton area including Ipswich, Boonah, Esk, Gatton and Laidley hospitals.

Sharing the hospital’s birthday is the Ipswich Hospital Museum, which turned 10 this week.

The museum was opened by then-MP Rachael Nolan on March 3, 2010.

The A.E. Wilcox Room was named the site of the museum after the building was restored due to a fire which all but destroyed the top floor in 2005.

Friends of the Ipswich Hospital Museum said the days gave an opportunity to recognise and acknowledge the volunteers and staff who have dedicated so much to both the hospital and the museum.

“It is also a time to say thank you to the all people who have staffed the hospital – their sacrifice, dedication and determination are much more than the bricks and mortar of the buildings past and present,” a spokesman said.

“It is also a day to say thank you to the loyal volunteers who work in the museum and who are passionate and dedicated to preserving the history of the Ipswich Hospital.”

The museum is closed to the public at the moment as the hospital uses the building.