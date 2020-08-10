’Look after my pride and joy’: Stolen car driver jailed

“LOOK after my car, make sure no one touches my car, it’s my pride and joy.”

Convicted stolen car driver Asher Milovale instructed family members to make sure his car was safe as he embraced them before being led from court to serve jail time.

Asher Andre Milovale, 31, a New Zealand-born dad from Sumner, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 40 offences.

“I’m aware of my stuff ups, yes,” Milovale said when Magistrate Dennis Kinsella asked if he wished to plead guilty to all charges.

Milovale’s guilty pleas included four charges of driving when drug positive; two charges of unlawful use of a stolen car or motorbike; driving when under a 24-hour suspension; a hooning offence of making unnecessary noise or smoke; seven charges of driving when unlicensed; six registration offences including the use of false plates; three counts of stealing; unauthorised dealing with shop goods; receiving tainted property; four counts of driving unregistered and uninsured; and two charges of possessing dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said Milovale had a poor history and in 2019 received a suspended jail term for an assault offence.

Sgt Molinaro said he had four previous convictions for the use of stolen motor vehicles.

The court heard Milovale was intercepted by police at Collingwood Park on February 16 riding a stolen motorcycle. Sgt Molinaro said the bike was a white Honda CBR that was stolen from South Brisbane on December 17.

Milovale was also caught driving a stolen black Subaru Impreza with false plates, at a Toyota Hilux that had been reported stolen. On both occasions, police intercepted Milovale at Goodna.

The court heard Milovale told police he traded a trailer for the Hilux, but then could not provide the name of the person he had carried out the transaction with.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read said Milovale had sought the assistance of the Court Link program.

“He still struggles with drug use. It has been a longstanding issue for him,” Ms Read said.

“He suffers literacy issues and is engaged in Drug Arm. He has worked on relapse prevention programs since mid-July.

“He has served jail time before, and instructs it was an awful time.

“He is the sole provider for his family.”

Mr Kinsella said while Milovale’s drug use may be a result of human frailties, it was no excuse for his crimes.

“You are at heart a good man; your family loves you,” Mr Kinsella said after reading his references.

“Problems arise when you use drugs.”

Mr Kinsella sentenced the labourer and factory worker to a 12-month jail term.

Milovale was ordered to serve two months in jail with parole release on October 7.

Appearing to be quite philosophical about his eight-week stint in jail, Milovale said, when leaving the courtroom under guard: “God bless you all. Stay happy and humble”.