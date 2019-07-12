Menu
John Longmire is set to stay with the Swans. Picture. Phil Hillyard
AFL

Longmire rejects Kangas to stay with Swans

by Jay Clark
12th Jul 2019 3:15 PM
SYDNEY coach John Longmire has rejected a lucrative offer to take over North Melbourne.

The Swans are expected to announce a new deal for Longmire within the next 24 hours. He is already contracted until the end of 2020 but his extension will ensure he stays with Sydney for the long term.

While the Roos were hopeful of enticing Longmire to replace departed coach Brad Scott, the move was always a longshot.

It means North Melbourne interim coach Rhyce Shaw is in the box seat to keep the gig after an excellent start to his senior coaching tenure.

The Roos have won four of their past five games under Shaw to rejuvenate their finals hopes.

North Melbourne interim coach Rhyce Shaw is in the box seat. Pic: David Caird
The Roos' players have voiced their strong support for Shaw remaining in the job permanently.

After a slow start, North is only one win outside the eight.

The Roos take on Essendon tomorrow.

afl john longmire north melbourne kangaroos sydney swans
