Ideal conditions in long weekend weather forecast

Emma Clarke
| 14th Apr 2017 12:26 PM

THE sun is shining, the Easter bunny is on patrol and Bureau of Meteorology forecasters predict the weekend weather to be in top shape for the holidays.

Forecaster Chris Joseph said there was "not really much happening" in terms of weather events in the Ipswich region this weekend and things were shaping up to be a pleasant few days.

Temperatures are predicted to top a comfortable 27 degree through to Sunday, increasing only slightly to 29 degrees on Monday and with overnight temperatures between 14 and 15 degrees.

Mr Joseph said party cloudy conditions would stick around for the next few days and  presented only a small chance of minimal rain fall.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich weather

