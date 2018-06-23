Menu
Crime

Long wait for banned driver

Ross Irby
by
23rd Jun 2018 12:00 AM
"I DON'T have one," errant driver Rhys Douglas Milsop told a police officer when he was intercepted while driving and asked to produce a licence.

Luck ran out for Milsop, who had been just weeks away from completing a two-year court ordered driver's licence disqualification period.

As a result of being caught, he will now be off the road for another two years.

Milsop, 25, from Raceview, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed when disqualified by a court order on May 22.

Prosecutor Sergeant Troy Voigt said police intercepted him behind the wheel in Churchill.

Milsop told police at the time that he did not have a licence and was on his way to pick up his children.

"His licence was suspended by a court for two years between June 25, 2016 and June 19, 2018. He was just under one month (to go)," Sgt Voigt said.

"He has a previous conviction for driving when disqualified in 2015."

Milsop told Magistrate Andy Cridland that "the real reason" he drove that day was to go and see his daughter who had been in hospital.

When queried by Mr Cridland as to why he should not receive a jail term, Milsop replied, "because I have two children and a child (sic). I support them".

Mr Cridland warned the offending driver that he would not order such a sentence this time, but if he did it again he was now fully aware.

"If you are back again really you don't leave any choice," Mr Cridland told Milsop.

Milsop was fined $1500, which was sent to SPER, and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for another two years.

disqualified driving driving unlicensed ipswich court traffic offences
Ipswich Queensland Times

