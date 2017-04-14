Long wait before construction starts on Ippy Mwy

THOSE who drive between Ipswich and Brisbane during peak hour would be no strangers to the painfully slow crawl between Darra and Rocklea.

Ipswich residents are desperately waiting for upgrade works to start on that section of the Ipswich Motorway, but it will be a while before any major construction takes place.

Since November workers have been slowly relocating services along the stretch including cutting back trees and moving power lines as part of the $400 million road upgrade.

Moving the services is the first step before construction work and that isn't expected to be finished until December.

More than 85,000 cars travel along the motorway every day including 12,000 commercial vehicles yet the stretch is a narrow corridor passing through high density industrial precincts.

The State Government committed to the Ipswich Mwy upgrade after the community raised major concerns in 2012.

The Department says the stretch between Darra and Rocklea is the most critical section in need of an upgrade, but recognises the need for more improvement works along the motorway west of Oxley Rd.