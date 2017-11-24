Long-term weather models have surprises in store for summer

THERE is the chance Ipswich could be in a for a wet and wild summer.

Bureau of Meteorology climate prediction models show there is triple the normal likelihood of a La Nina happening, or 70%, which normally comes with above average rainfall and cooler summer temperatures.

It's the same model that alerted the region prior to the 2011 floods but despite the alert, a La Nina normally happens in November which means this season's event will be unlike those of 2011.

Forecasters say while the model predicts a higher than average chance of a La Nina happening, it may or may not impact rainfall in the south east part of the state.

La Niña typically brings above average rainfall to eastern Australia during late spring and summer, however, sea surface temperature patterns in the Indian Ocean and closer to Australia are not typical of La Niña, reducing the likelihood of widespread summer rainfall.

La Niña can also increase the chance of prolonged warm spells for southeast Australia.

In the meantime, Ipswich is expected to bake in 30 degree temperatures this weekend, slightly above the November average of 29.6.

BOM forecaster David Bernard said there was the chance for some isolated showers to develop in the next two days and a thunderstorm could from late on Saturday.

"It will be 30 degrees for the next few days but the chance of a shower could increase on the weekend and there is even the chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday. It's not as hot as it could be," he said.

"It will be pretty patchy so if you do get storm it will be a good drop, but not torrential."

Explained: What is La Nina?

Cloud cover and SE'ly winds over much of QLD helping to keep temperatures broadly below average. #Longreach had its coldest November day since 1999 yesterday. Staying cool until the weekend #QldWeather https://t.co/E2uTkxLZfh pic.twitter.com/hJrehwIFay — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 21, 2017

Long-term forecast models show the tropical Pacific is approaching La Niña thresholds and if the current progression continues, and thresholds are exceeded for a sustained period, 2017-18 will be considered a La Niña event.

Climate models suggest that any event is likely to be weak and short-lived. This means it is expected to be very different to the strong 2010-12 La Niña.

Oceanic indicators of ENSO show a clear progression towards La Niña. Tropical Pacific sea surface temperatures (SSTs) have cooled since late winter, and waters beneath the surface remain cooler than average in the eastern Pacific. However, they are currently just shy of La Niña thresholds.

Atmospheric indicators such as the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) and trade winds have shown signs of shifting into a La Niña-like state.

In order for La Niña to become established, atmospheric and oceanic indicators need to be reinforcing each other ("coupled"), which will strengthen and sustain these changes; a positive feedback.

All international climate models suggest further cooling of the tropical Pacific is likely. All models reach La Niña thresholds in December 2017, and most maintain these values until at least February 2018.