Long-term plan to lead new council to success

ADVANCE IPSWICH, the long-term plan for the city, has been outlined in Ipswich City Council's latest annual report.

The long-term plan is made up of five key themes which focus on the local economy, growth and infrastructure, caring for the community, the environment and financial management.

In the report, Interim Administrator Greg Chemello stated the previous year has been all about transformation through a number of changes, in time for the local government election in March, 2020.

"At the forefront are some 18 business transformation projects dealing with the key issues of strategic planning, budgeting, procurement, human resource management, ICT, reporting, etc," he stated.

"We have worked hard to better align the organisation's operations with Advance Ipswich, council's long-term plan for Ipswich that identifies where the city wants to go and how it will get there.

"We have also taken steps to work better with the community we serve, to improve how we engage and consult with you.

"This year we created five community reference groups, each aligned to one of the Advance Ipswich strategic themes with memberships broadly representative of the community.

"These groups meet with council decision makers, debating and advancing ideas on the strategic future of the city.

"It has been an incredibly busy year for Ipswich City Council, one filled not only with challenges but with opportunity, continued growth and much needed positive change.”

The report revealed Ipswich welcomed more than 9,000 new residents to the area in the past financial year.

More than 3,000 new dwellings were developed and more than 3,000 lots were approved.