Long term future of Supercars in Ipswich secured

Joel Gould
| 11th Jul 2017 3:18 PM Updated: 3:27 PM
CHAMPAGNE VICTORY: Craig Lowndes is a regular winner at the Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway. The securing of the long term future of Supercars in Ipswich is another cause for celebration.
CHAMPAGNE VICTORY: Craig Lowndes is a regular winner at the Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway. The securing of the long term future of Supercars in Ipswich is another cause for celebration.

THE LONG term future of the Supercars Championship in Ipswich is set to be assured when a deal struck between Ipswich City Council and Supercars is announced in a fortnight.

The multi-million dollar sponsorship deal between the council and the Supercars organisation is understood by the QT to be until at least 2024.

Queensland Raceways has made its own announcement of a hire agreement with Supercars to use the council-owned Willowbank circuit for the championship event until the end of 2019, with a further three-year extension on the table until the 2022 championship.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully has exclusively told the QT about the upcoming sponsorship announcement.

"The council is currently negotiating a long-term deal with Supercars to secure the event for the city of Ipswich for many years to come," he said.

"This will be part of a significant sponsorship deal which will be announced on July 24.

"The council congratulates Queensland Raceways on their hire agreement for the use of the facility. We are doing a major separate deal for sponsorship of the Ipswich event over a much longer period."

Queensland Raceway will host the next round of Supercars when the Coates Hire SuperSprint comes to Ipswich from July 28-30.

Queensland Raceways CEO John Tetley said the long-term deal struck with Supercars was a far better outcome than year-to-year extensions.

"In the past the pressure of everyday business has tended to mean that these renewals have tended to be left until the very last minute," he said.

"We have had a satisfactory business relationship with (Supercars) for the last seven years and we are in a better position now to make a forward commitment to them.

"This deal was done some weeks ago but the reason we are announcing it now is that it is after the Townsville event and we didn't want to take anything away from it.

"The announcement (of the Ipswich deal) now is part of the promotion for the Supercars guys to get on and sell this (Coates Hire SuperSprint) event."

Mr Tetley confirmed to the QT that the deal struck with Supercars was inclusive of the 2019 championship and that the following proposed deal would be until the 2022 event.

"We are in discussions about another deal," he said.

"Whilst we are not looking to finalise that contract just yet, we expect it will be ratified well before the end of the current term."

Supercars CEO James Warburton said the contract struck with Queensland Raceways put his organisation "in the position it needs to be to conclude its arrangements with the Queensland Government and the Ipswich City Council for the Willowbank round".

Mr Tetley said the July 28-30 event at Willowbank would be the 20th time the on-fire Roland Dane and Dick Johnson teams had lined up at Queensland Raceway.

"Their four drivers are the first four in the championship at this point in time," he said.

"That is pretty amazing but not surprising. It is a really good effort."

Ipswich Queensland Times
