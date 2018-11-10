Long Tan and Academy Education Award for St Peters seniors

St Peters Lutheran College year 12 student Christopher Wise was awarded an Australian Defence Forces Academy Education Award by Flight Lieutenant Alex Leedham recently.

THREE St Peters Lutheran College students have been recognised with Australian defence force awards.

School captain and year 12 student Christopher Wise was awarded an Australian Defence Forces Academy Education Award for leading student projects around the school.

Acting Head of Secondary School Sue Grotherr said he initiated a program where students can volunteer to work in the school tuckshop.

"Through this program, they gain experience in customer service and food preparation which gives them skills that have led to a number of them finding part-time jobs,” Mrs Grotherr said.

Fellow year 12 student Lachlan Brindell and year 10 student Minami Hood were both awarded Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Awards.

"Lachlan organised this year's Anzac Service and was also the driving force behind the Care Packages for Defence Forces project,” Mrs Grotherr said.

"Students and staff donated favourite Australian food items such as Vegemite and Tim-Tams which were then packed into parcels that were sent to troops serving overseas.

"Minna has contributed to a number of school projects including participating in the packing of birthing kits for women who do not have access to medical aid.

"She is also a passionate supporter of UN Youth and recently reached the semi-finals of Youth South East Queensland Voice Competition.”

Mrs Grotherr said the school was proud of their efforts.

"Our students are encouraged to think beyond their own lives and to actively seek ways to serve others.

"We are proud of Christopher, Lachlan and Minna's efforts to make a difference in their communities and are delighted that they have been recognised for their leadership and service.”

ADFA Education Awards are given to Year 12 students in recognition of their academic and sporting achievements and leadership potential.

Flight Lieutenant Alex Leedham attended a recent school assembly to present Christopher with a Microsoft Surface Pro Tablet, a certificate and a plaque for the college.

Christopher said he was planning on a career in the defence forces.

Both Minami and Lachlan were presented with their Long Tan awards by Adam Barratt from the defence force.

The Long Tan Awards recognise students who demonstrate leadership and teamwork within both the school and the broader community.