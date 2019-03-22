Long serving theatre group prepares for new musical

Ipswich Little Theatre is rehearsing for their upcoming pantomime - Hurry up Nate. Veronia Taylor, Cynthia Graham and Allison Johnston as a scarecrow, sheep and cow.

Ipswich Little Theatre is rehearsing for their upcoming pantomime - Hurry up Nate. Veronia Taylor, Cynthia Graham and Allison Johnston as a scarecrow, sheep and cow. Rob Williams

FARM yard animals team up to help a lonely sheep who gets lost from his family in Ipswich Little Theatre's upcoming pantomime.

The Daytime Troupe have been busy rehearsing for their performance of Hurry up Nate, which will be shown at the Incinerator Theatre this May.

Director Jane Sheppard said the play was aimed at young children up to eight-years-old.

"The show is about a little sheep named Nate who gets easily distracted. One day he gets left behind when the rest of the sheep are moved to another paddock because he was intrigued by a group of ants. He then has to find his way back to where he belongs with the help of the other farm yard characters," Mrs Sheppard said.

The script includes many educational concepts such as counting, alphabet, rhyming, spatial perception and relationships.

"The show teaches kids the importance of being nice to everyone," Mrs Sheppard said.

The performance includes interaction with the children in an intimate theatre setting with full sets, stage lighting and costuming. There are lots of well known songs for the children to join in singing. Children are welcome to meet the cast and take photographs after the show.

Ipswich Little Theatre is rehearsing for their upcoming pantomime - Hurry up Nate. Jay Mair as Hamione the pig. Rob Williams

The cast have been rehearsing and making their costumes since February.

"When we are rehearsing, there is always lots of laughs," Mrs Sheppard said.

"Everyone here has a great time and loves putting on the shows for kids."

Ipswich Little Theatre Society's Daytime Theatre Troupe has been delighting children from the district for 36 years. The Daytime Theatre Troupe was formed in 1983 when a group of young theatre mums met to discuss how they could still be involved with theatre activities without the commitment of evening rehearsals and performances.

The group's first performance was Pinocchio and the Blue Fairy presented in January, 1984, and since then it has been providing youngsters with the magic and excitement of live theatre.

Many of the original mums are now grandmothers, and are still involved with the group.

Performances will be held on May 13, 14, 15, 21, 22, 24 and 25 at 10am and noon.

Tickets are $8 per person and local schools and childcare groups are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

Phone Chic Currie on 3288 9783 or email chicanddon@gmail.com.

The Incinerator Theatre is located inside Queens Park on Burley Griffin Drive, Ipswich.

Log onto www.ilt.org.au.