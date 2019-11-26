Long serving doctor on the monumental changes he’s witnessed

DR BOB McGregor is the only member of staff left at St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital who can claim to have been a shareholder in the hospital when it was owned by its doctors.

Much has changed since he first walked through its doors 45 years ago.

The hospital's senior visiting paediatrician arrived at St Andrew's in 1974, and he was also appointed as the Ipswich Hospital's first paediatrician.

Much like the city itself, Ipswich's 110-year-old private hospital has grown exponentially before Dr McGregor's eyes.

It was a rise he saw coming.

"I always saw Ipswich as an area that was going to grow in size and stature," he said.

"I came from Sydney and I saw what happened in Paramatta and I saw very real parallels between Paramatta and Ipswich.

"It took a bit longer to happen than I thought. But it's certainly happening now. Its wonderful to see the progress."

Having arrived without a maternity unit to work in, Dr McGregor now works in "state of the art" facilities, built as part of the development which doubled the size of the hospital when it was completed last year.

"The hospital had been, until after I joined, a hospital run by doctors for their patients," he said.

"It was the done thing to buy some shares in the place so I did.

"Doctors had to put some money towards the care of the patient because such things as medical benefits weren't really around.

"Around about the early 1980s the government determined that having shares in a hospital to which you admitted patients wasn't appropriate because there it could be seen as a conflict of interest so we then sold the hospital."

Mr McGregor, who is also the hospital's medical advisory committee chairman said he had never worked at a place quite like St Andrew's.

"It's got a wonderful culture, it's a very friendly humane place," he said. I

"Everything is gearing towards the patient having a good journey here. That focus it really hooks me, you walk through the place and everybody is smiling. It's so different to other hospitals I've worked in."

He joked his eight kids had given him plenty of practice.

"That's how I learnt my trade," he joked.

"I can help to calm the rattled nerves of parents, I can help to bring about change and the status of their child for the better."

From humble beginnings as a large cottage on the corner of Roderick and Pring streets, St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital is standing taller than ever in its 110th year of operation.

Dr John Alexander Cameron, the son of a former headmaster of Ipswich Grammar School, purchased the property to establish his surgery.

It was named St Andrew's in honour of his Scottish heritage.

Joined by Dr Basil Lloyd Hart two years later and Dr Mervyn Stuart Patterson and Dr Benjamin Gilmore Wilson in 1921, the first board of directors was formed.

The cottage remains as Cameron Ward, housing the hospital's professional services.

St Andrew's has expanded and changed hands over the years and was in danger of insolvency after being bought by the Unit Hospital Corporation of America in 1981.

It was taken over by Ramsay Health Care in 2005.

A $64 million development was completed last year.

CEO Claire Thurwood, 33, is now at the helm after taking over the position last month.

"The St Andrews Ipswich Private team is incredible proud of their history and the role they play in the community," she said.

"We have an excellent culture here at St Andrews Ipswich Private and that is something that we will continue to nurture as the hospital undergoes further redevelopment in the future"