Long-running neighbourhood dispute ends in court

A timber fence post was used in an attacked. PICTURE: ZOE PHILLIPS

AN Ipswich man in a bad mood saw out the last day of 2019 in strife when he was arrested for a public disturbance after he threw chunks of a timber fence at people.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard police were called to a unit complex in Bundamba on New Year’s Eve when John Nicholas became unruly yelling abuse at other residents.

John Robert Steven Nicholas, 30, a father of three from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance on December 31.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Brad Dick, said police were called at 7.50pm to the complex where a man had been yelling abuse.

Officers found broken pieces from timber fence palings that Nicholas was alleged to have thrown at people.

He had then walked to nearby Naomi Street where he was seen yelling abuse at drivers.

Nicholas was found dressed only in a pair of shorts and arrested before being taken to the police watch-house.

Defence barrister Terry Strong said there had been a long-running dispute with his neighbours, Nicholas saying there had been a lot of negative things being said about him.

The conflict had been ongoing, with Nicholas not happy with his neighbours.

He also drank a lot of alcohol at the time.

Since the incident Nicholas had been asked to leave the rental complex.

He did not know where his family would end up living.

“He acknowledges that he acted poorly,” Mr Strong said.

Magistrate David Shepherd said Nicholas has a criminal history littered with this sort of stuff, and been before the court many times.

As such, Nicholas should know the consequences when he starts drinking and “venting” in a mood like that.

Mr Shepherd said his family would now suffer as a result of his actions.

Mr Shepherd said Nicholas had recently been placed on parole and not appeared to have changed his ways.

He had also been convicted of an assaulting police charge and causing public nuisance.

Nicholas was sentenced by Mr Shepherd to 14 days jail, suspended for six months - in which time he must not misbehave.