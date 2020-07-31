Long queue continues as people wait to get tested

Long queues continue as Springfield residents once again turn out to get tested for COVID-19 at the pop-up fever clinic at Orion Shopping Centre.

In a statement released to Facebook West Moreton Health said that the clinic would open as planned at 9am.

"We already have significant queues so please be patient and bring along water and food as unfortunately you will be delayed," the statement said.

"Because of large volumes, no further cars will be permitted to join the queue after 2.30pm. "Children under five cannot be tested at the drive through clinic for safety reasons so please attend another clinic if you have young children."

Queensland Health data from late yesterday afternoon indicates that approximately 6866 tests were conducted across the state in 24 hours.

Orion Fever Clinic traffic jam

It is also advised that only people with symptoms of COVID-19 should be the only ones lining up for testing.

The drive through clinic will be testing people between 9am and 4pm every day until Sunday afternoon.

There are a number of testing options, including calling and making a booking through your local GP, calling 13 HEALTH to discuss your symptoms, or attending another testing clinic in the area. For a list of all testing clinics in West Moreton click here.