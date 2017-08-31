24°
Long queue for cheap fuel at Ipswich petrol station

CHEAP CHEAP: Ipswich drivers were prepared to wait this morning at Metro Petroleum for cheap fuel.
Helen Spelitis
by

A LONG line of drivers queued outside an Ipswich petrol station this morning to take advantage of cheap fuel.

Metro Petroleum at West Ipswich has been open for about a week and the low prices have already proven popular.

This morning there was a large queue as people patiently waited to fill up on unleaded for the bargain price of 107.9 cents a litre.

A block over, Puma Fuels at West Ipswich also has a good offer with unleaded just 112.6 cents a litre.

Metro Petroleum took over the West Ipswich site after Freedom Fuels shut down in June. 

 

Cheapest fuel in Ipswich today

 

1. Metro Petroleum

WHERE: Brisbane St, West Ipswich

PRICE: 107.9 cents a litre

 

2. Caltex Leichhardt

WHERE: Old Toowoomba Rd

PRICE: 112.6 cents a litre

 

3. Puma West Ipswich

WHERE: 242 Brisbane St

PRICE: 112.6 cents a litre

 

4. Caltex Ipswich

WHERE: 10 Pine St

PRICE: 127.7 to 132.6 cents a litre

 

5. 7 Eleven North Ipswich

WHERE: 36 Downs St

PRICE: 127.7 to 132.6 cents a litre

 

6. Caltex Brassall

WHERE: 60 Hunter St

PRICE: 127.7 to 132.6 cents a litre 

Source: RACQ

