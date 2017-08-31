Long queue for cheap fuel at Ipswich petrol station

A LONG line of drivers queued outside an Ipswich petrol station this morning to take advantage of cheap fuel.
Metro Petroleum at West Ipswich has been open for about a week and the low prices have already proven popular.
This morning there was a large queue as people patiently waited to fill up on unleaded for the bargain price of 107.9 cents a litre.
A block over, Puma Fuels at West Ipswich also has a good offer with unleaded just 112.6 cents a litre.
Metro Petroleum took over the West Ipswich site after Freedom Fuels shut down in June.
Cheapest fuel in Ipswich today
1. Metro Petroleum
WHERE: Brisbane St, West Ipswich
PRICE: 107.9 cents a litre
2. Caltex Leichhardt
WHERE: Old Toowoomba Rd
PRICE: 112.6 cents a litre
3. Puma West Ipswich
WHERE: 242 Brisbane St
PRICE: 112.6 cents a litre
4. Caltex Ipswich
WHERE: 10 Pine St
PRICE: 127.7 to 132.6 cents a litre
5. 7 Eleven North Ipswich
WHERE: 36 Downs St
PRICE: 127.7 to 132.6 cents a litre
6. Caltex Brassall
WHERE: 60 Hunter St
PRICE: 127.7 to 132.6 cents a litre
Source: RACQ