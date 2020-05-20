Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie man receives a pleasant surprise.
Gympie man receives a pleasant surprise.
News

Long lost letters returned to sender’s son - 75 years later

Donna Jones
20th May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LONG lost letters have been returned to the Gympie relative of their author, nearly 80 years after they were written.

Warwick writer and military historian Deborah Wheeler tracked down the son of former Warwick resident Harold William Mathison.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

'No Gympie Show? We'll compete anyway' says retailer

Survey says what a lot of Gympie businesses are thinking

Helping hand-out for Gympie RSPCA during lockdowns

Harold's son Bill now lives in Gympie and was stunned to receive a telephone call from Ms Wheeler detailing some long lost and forgotten family history.

Recently Ms Wheeler came into possession of three letters written by Harold during his time spent in the army during World War II.

 

Deborah Wheeler, writer and military historian, returned the long lost letters of Harold William Mathison, to his only son, Bill, who now lives in Gympie.
Deborah Wheeler, writer and military historian, returned the long lost letters of Harold William Mathison, to his only son, Bill, who now lives in Gympie.

 

The letters were addressed to his sweetheart, Elsia Matkows, who also resided in Warwick.

Ms Wheeler said: "It gives me a great feeling of accomplishment to be the bearer of good news and in this instance pass on these precious letters to the family.

"Nothing is more rewarding than being able to fill in missing pieces of someone's family history, especially when dealing with members of our Defence Force both past and present."

Bill Mathison, who was named after his father and goes by his middle name, received the letters via registered mail on Friday May 9.

"I was shocked and surprised," Mr Mathison said.

 

Letters on writing desk
Letters on writing desk

 

"I was a bit surprised at how they got misplaced for so long, but they are in excellent condition."

Mr Mathison has lived in Gympie for 30 years and said the letters were from his father to his mother Elsia.

He said after the war the couple married, left Warwick and moved to Toowoomba and had three children: Bill's two older sisters and himself.

"My dad was an ex-serviceman. He would have been 105 this September," he said.

 

gympie news gympie region military history offbeat news people of gympie warwick history
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman hunts for answers after finding clue in old photograph

        premium_icon Woman hunts for answers after finding clue in old photograph

        News Tracy was suprised when she found out her grandparents used to own a business in town. Can you help her find out more about her family?

        New platform keeping local dollars in Ipswich

        premium_icon New platform keeping local dollars in Ipswich

        News Shop My Town Ipswich has launched so local businesses can cement themselves...

        Why drivers are taking extra risks on the roads

        premium_icon Why drivers are taking extra risks on the roads

        News Fatality Free Friday to highlight driver behaviour during restrictions

        The 20 projects Queensland tourism needs now

        premium_icon The 20 projects Queensland tourism needs now

        News Kick Start QLD: Inside plans to save state after coronavirus pandemic

        • 20th May 2020 4:55 AM