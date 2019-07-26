Long list of guilty drink drivers after bull ride

Action from the Mulga Bull Ride, held at the Mulgowie Hotel on Friday, February 10, 2017.

A NUMBER of party-goers have pleaded guilty after they were found driving intoxicated after a festival in Mulgowie.

Liquor was flowing free at the annual Mulgowie Bull Rides on June 22 and Laidley police braced for the worst.

Laidley Police Station Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said the police anticipated a slew of drink drivers following the event.

"We looked at previous events of the bull ride and discovered there were quite a high number of drink drivers after each bull ride,” Snr Sgt Draheim said.

Between 4pm June 21 and 9am June 22, police patrolled Mulgowie Rd and nabbed 16 drink drivers.

"We set up the operation planning for that but also trying to reduce it through some proactive measures too,” he said.

Snr Sgt Draheim said most readings were on the lower side except for one incident and that wasn't related to the event.

"That person went 0.313, which is over six times the legal limit,” he said.

Six people pleaded guilty to drink driving after attending the Mulgowie Bull Ride in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, including three P Platers, one of which had been caught driving with an expired license.

Billy Holliday, 31, from Lowood had been driving while his P2 provisional license was expired.

He was tested at 5.52am and his blood alcohol level was found to be 0.057.

In court, he was slapped with a $600 fine and disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Police Prosector Sergeant Molinaro told the court Holliday had told police his last drink had been at midnight and had intended to sleep before driving.

"He said he had slept at the bull ride venue and was driving home earlier due to it being so cold he couldn't sleep,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Holliday's story is not dissimilar to the other cases, with others charged claiming they had waited for the alcohol to leave their systems.

Unlike open license holders whose blood alcohol concentration must remain below 0.05, P Plate license holders must remain below 0.

Speaking to another P Plate driver nabbed for drink driving at 0.037, Magistrate Kay Ryan mentioned the 12-hour rule.

Curtis Vines, 20, had been breath tested by police at 10.42am after the event and told police he had stopped drinking at midnight.

He told Ms Ryan he thought the alcohol would have left his system by that point.

"The only reason I was driving was because I honestly believed I was at zero,” Vines said.

Ms Ryan said people's bodies were different on 'any given day'.

"It is a situation where maybe 12 hours might have worked,” she said.

"Last drink at midnight, don't drive until midday... We don't know.”

Jarette Patrick, Leif Trend, Letitia Spedding and Shawn Soar also pleaded guilty in Gatton on Monday to drink driving charges related to the event.

Snr Sgt Draheim said 15 of the drink drivers were low-range drink drivers.

"If those people had waited another two hours, they would have all gone under,” he said.

"So it's just a bit of impatience on their part that they just didn't wait long enough.”

He said even low range drink-drivers were a risk to themselves and other road users.

"The fact they're fatigued and affected by alcohol means their judgment is impaired,” he said.

"You're likelier to make an error in judgment which could cost someone dearly - it could cost them their life.”